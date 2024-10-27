When is Diwali 2024? Know some unique Deepavali traditions across India

India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions. Unique traditions are observed during festivals, and Diwali is no exception. Various unique Diwali traditions are practiced in different parts of the country.

 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 27, 2024

When is Diwali 2024?

Diwali is India's biggest festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. This year, Diwali falls on October 31st, Thursday. Unique traditions are associated with Diwali in different states and cities. Some remember their ancestors, while others celebrate Kali Chaudas. Learn about some of these unique traditions and beliefs associated with Diwali.

article_image2

Ancestor Worship in Odisha

In Odisha, a state in South India, people remember their ancestors and pray for their presence during Diwali. They light jute ropes on Diwali night to guide their ancestors from heaven, preventing them from facing darkness.

article_image3

Kali Chaudas in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the tradition is to worship Goddess Durga instead of Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali. Kali Chaudas is celebrated a day before Diwali. In many homes, the idol of Goddess Kali is installed two days prior. Some places also practice tantric rituals on this day.

article_image4

Stove Worship in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the stove is thoroughly cleaned before Diwali and five dots of turmeric or kumkum are applied to it. The stove is also worshipped during Lakshmi Puja. Early on Diwali morning, people massage themselves with oil and then visit temples after bathing.

article_image5

Naraka Chaturdasi in Andhra Pradesh

Naraka Chaturdasi holds more significance than Lakshmi Puja in Andhra Pradesh. It is believed that Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama, killed the demon Narakasura on this day. Hence, clay idols of Lord Krishna and Goddess Satyabhama are worshipped.

article_image6

Cow and Calf Worship in Maharashtra

Diwali is a four-day festival in Maharashtra. On the first day, a cow and calf are worshipped. The next day, on Naraka Chaturdasi, a special bath with a scrub is taken before sunrise, known as Abhyanga Snan. Lakshmi Puja is performed on the following day, Diwali.

article_image7

Millions of Lamps in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, millions of lamps are lit along the banks of the Saryu River with the help of the local administration. The number of lamps is so high that a new record is set every year. Millions of people come to witness this spectacle.


Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures, and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

