    What is the best time to eat lunch for weight loss?

    Timing your lunch correctly can significantly impact weight loss. Learn the ideal lunchtime for maximizing your weight loss efforts and improving overall health.

    article_image1
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Many people have poor dietary habits. Coupled with a lack of physical activity, they become overweight at a young age. Especially women and men between the ages of 30 and 50 are suffering from obesity. They are also making many efforts to lose weight. They are following many methods for this. However, there are those who do not lose even a little weight. Now let's find out what time in the afternoon is good for those who want to lose weight.

    article_image2

    What is the right time for lunch for weight loss?

    According to a study, the food you eat affects the protein in your body. This means that your lunch is rich in proteins that help you lose weight. That's why lunchtime has a direct impact on your weight loss. You may have heard that changing food timings can lead to weight gain. If you always change your lunchtime, you will gain more weight. That's why those who want to lose weight should not change their meal times too much. However, women have many differences in lunchtime. So you should make sure to eat at the same time.

    article_image3

    What does the study say?

    According to a report published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, under no circumstances should you have lunch after 3 pm. If you have lunch after 3 pm, you will gain more weight instead of losing it. 1200 people who participated in this research had lunch after 3 pm. They all gained a lot of weight. However, those who started having lunch before 3 pm started losing weight fast.

    article_image4

    What is the lunch time for weight loss?

    According to a study, lunch is rich in proteins that help in weight loss. However, the research found that this protein is present at low levels in people who have gained weight due to genetics. Those who eat after 3 o'clock do not lose weight at all. That's why overweight people should have lunch by 3 pm.

    Why is lunch important for weight loss?

    Experts say that the time we have lunch has a direct impact on our health. The main reason for this is the circadian rhythm. This is called the biological clock. If you are trying to lose weight, you can eat high-calorie food in the morning breakfast.

    article_image5

    What is the right time to eat in the afternoon?

    It is important that you eat healthy. But when you eat it is even more important. Because your biological clock works properly only if you eat at the right time. You will be healthy if you eat between 1 pm and 3 pm.

    Along with lunch, dinner should also be eaten on time. It is enough to eat between 5 pm and 7 pm. And breakfast should be between 6 am and 9 am.

