    What is Sleep Tourism? Benefits and Top destinations in India

    Sleep tourism is a growing trend focused on traveling for proper sleep, rest, and stress relief. It often includes amenities like yoga, swimming, spa treatments, and healthy food options, along with hours of undisturbed sleep. This travel style aims to improve physical and mental well-being, catering to overworked professionals and individuals with stressful lives.

    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 5:33 PM IST

    Sleep tourism, also known as 'nap-cations' or 'nap holidays,' is a growing trend. While traditional tourism focuses on sightseeing, sleep tourism prioritizes quality sleep, rest, and rejuvenation. It offers a break from the stresses of daily life and promotes sufficient sleep.

    People seeking sleep tourism often struggle with getting quality sleep. Experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep for adults, but Indians average less than seven. Sleep deprivation impacts productivity, making sleep crucial for stress reduction and feeling recharged. Sleep tourism incorporates activities like yoga, meditation, spa treatments, nature walks, and Ayurvedic massages, enhancing mood and, consequently, work efficiency.

    Many experience post-vacation blues, needing a vacation to recover from their vacation. Sleep tourism combats this, leaving individuals refreshed and energized for work. Here are the top 5 destinations for sleep tourism in India: Coorg - Known for its greenery and tranquil environment, some resorts in Coorg offer sleep-focused packages, including meditation classes, Ayurvedic treatments, and therapy sessions.

    Kodaikanal - Known as the 'Princess of Hill Stations,' Kodaikanal is a popular tourist destination in Tamil Nadu, famous for its homemade chocolates and pure eucalyptus oil, making it an ideal sleep tourism spot. Mysore - If you're a temple enthusiast, Mysore, known for its ancient temples and delicious food, is a good choice. It offers several sleep tourism options, including yoga and Ayurvedic retreat packages.

    Rishikesh - Located 5 hours from Delhi, Rishikesh is surrounded by beautiful mountains and offers stunning views of the Beas River. The sound of the sparkling blue water and the cool breeze will easily lull you to sleep in Rishikesh's comfortable rooms. Goa - Goa is another favorite tourist destination that offers various sleep tourism options. Many resorts and hotels in Goa provide packages for relaxation and rejuvenation, such as spa treatments, yoga classes, and healthy food options.

