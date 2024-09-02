Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want Celebrity-like glowing skin? Follow these tips to achieve radiance in 21 days

    Achieve glowing, celebrity-like skin in just 21 days with these tips. Incorporate a balanced diet, stay hydrated, use natural home remedies, and follow a consistent skincare routine. By making these changes, you can enhance your skin's radiance and achieve a healthy, luminous complexion.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    During wedding season, many women spend hours and thousands on facials to achieve a fleeting glow. Instead, regular consumption of a specific juice can naturally enhance radiance. While topical treatments offer temporary results, true beauty comes from within through a balanced diet.

    For a natural glow, nourishing your skin with the right foods and lifestyle is key. Proper hydration, a balanced diet, and regular exercise all contribute to radiant skin. A daily drink can boost your skin's health significantly.

    Prepare a healthy beauty drink with beetroot, carrot, curry leaves, and amla. Blend, strain, and drink this juice every morning. Rich in fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants, it enhances skin radiance and overall appearance.

    1. Beetroot: Rich in vitamin C, beetroot helps reduce wrinkles, combat dry skin, and maintain hydration. It contains lycopene and squalene, which promote youthful skin by delaying ageing and enhancing radiance.

    2. Carrots - Enhance Elasticity: Packed with beta-carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E, carrots detoxify your skin, prevent sunburn, improve elasticity, and provide a natural glow.

    3. Curry Leaves for Antioxidants: Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, curry leaves support a healthy complexion, protect against oxidative damage, and promote cell regeneration.

    4. Amla Boosts Collagen Production: Amla is high in vitamin C, boosting collagen production to maintain skin elasticity and firmness, and reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

    1. Beetroot:
    Nutrients:
    Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Manganese, Sodium, Zinc
    Vitamin A, C, B6, Folate
    Dietary Fiber
    Antioxidants (Betalains)
    Calories: 43 calories (per 100 grams)

    2. Carrot:
    Nutrients:
    Vitamin A (Beta-carotene)
    Vitamin K, B6
    Potassium, Calcium, Magnesium
    Dietary Fiber
    Antioxidants (Carotenoids)
    Calories: 41 calories (per 100 grams)

    3. Curry Leaves:
    Nutrients:
    Vitamin A, B, C, E
    Iron, Calcium, Phosphorus
    Flavonoids, Terpenoids
    Antioxidants
    Dietary Fiber

    4. Amla (Indian Gooseberry):
    Nutrients:
    Vitamin C (abundant)
    Vitamin A, E, B-complex
    Calcium, Iron, Chromium
    Dietary Fiber
    Antioxidants (Flavonoids, Phenols)
    Calories: 44 calories (per 100 grams)
    These ingredients offer a powerhouse of nutrients, particularly vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

