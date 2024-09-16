Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veg vs Non-veg diet: Which diet promotes longevity?

    A recent study reveals insights into which diet, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, is linked to a longer lifespan.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    A recent study published in the BMC Medicine journal suggests that consuming a vegetarian diet may contribute to a longer lifespan compared to a diet that includes meat, eggs, and dairy. The study highlights the benefits of adopting a plant-based diet exclusively.

    Vegetarian diets are known to support weight loss and heart health. They are also said to be beneficial for blood sugar control, gut health, cholesterol management, and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer. However, consuming only vegetarian foods has been linked to the risk of nutritional deficiencies and mental health disorders such as depression.

    Singapore Vegetable

    However, vegetarians may be prone to bone-related problems. They may suffer from bone fractures, leg fractures, and bone fractures. However according to a study published in the BMC Medical Journal, vegetarian diets can greatly help with weight loss, reducing the risk of heart disease, and reducing inflammatory markers.

    In a study published in JAMA Network regarding the positive impact of a vegetarian diet on heart health, Stanford University researchers have found that following a vegetarian diet can help improve a man's heart health within 8 weeks.

    Plant-based diets are considered superior to animal-based foods in preventing cancer. The American Institute for Cancer Research promotes a vegetarian diet. Incorporating these foods can certainly help prevent chronic diseases.

