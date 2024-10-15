Vastu Tips: 5 Things you shouldn't see when you wake up for positive energy

Vastu greatly influences our lives. According to Vastu Shastra, seeing certain things immediately upon waking up is not good. It is believed that seeing these things can lead to financial problems in the house. Let's take a look at what we shouldn't see...

Vastu Shastra holds significant importance in Hinduism. It dictates the ideal direction for a house, the objects it should and shouldn't contain, the layout of the prayer room, and more. Vastu also guides us on what to see and what not to see, especially upon waking. Seeing certain things in the morning is believed to lead to financial loss. Let's explore these things.

There are many things one should avoid seeing upon waking. Vastu Shastra states that seeing these things increases negative energy in the house, leading to problems and financial difficulties for the residents. Upon waking, one should first look at their palms. Many elders advise this, believing that Lakshmi resides in the hands. Looking at one's hands in the morning is believed to bring good fortune. However, our daily routines are filled with various activities. Therefore, certain things should be avoided upon waking. The question is, what are these 5 things, and why should we avoid them? Vastu experts provide an explanation.

5 Things Not to See Upon Waking Broken Mirror: A broken mirror should not be kept in the house. If a person sees such a mirror in the morning, it is considered inauspicious and believed to have negative effects. It is said that bad things happen to those who ignore this. Shadow: One should not see a shadow upon waking, whether their own or someone else's. According to Vastu Shastra, seeing a shadow immediately after opening one's eyes can be inauspicious. It is associated with death, hatred, or darkness.

Stopped Clock: According to Vastu Shastra, if a clock in the house has stopped or is broken, do not keep it in front of you. This is inauspicious. If you see a stopped clock upon waking, it is considered a sign that a big problem is about to arise in your life. Broken Idol: Astrologers say that no broken idol of any deity should be kept in the house, not even in the prayer room. Keeping broken idols in the house can have negative impacts on life and increase problems.

Dirty Dishes: According to Vastu Shastra, one should not see dirty dishes in the morning. These can cause discord in relationships and make the home environment tense. Additionally, it is considered a sign of poverty. Therefore, it is best to wash dishes after dinner and before going to bed.

