Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unlock thicker, more voluminous hair with these five essential tips

    Pollution and hectic lifestyles can reduce hair volume. Implementing these five tips can help restore thickness and enhance your hair’s vitality.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

    Today’s pollution and busy lifestyles are deteriorating hair volume for many. However, with simple adjustments like a nutritious diet and proper care, you can unlock thicker, more voluminous hair. Discover five essential tips to rejuvenate your hair’s health and appearance.

     

    article_image2

    Healthy Diet

    To increase hair thickness, incorporate a diet high in nutrients. Eat more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and biotin, such as eggs, almonds, spinach, and fatty fish, since these nutrients help to strengthen and encourage the formation of healthy hair strands.

    article_image3

    Scalp Massage

    Getting regular scalp massages improves blood flow, which promotes the growth of thicker hair. For extra moisture and to stimulate hair follicles during massages, use nourishing oils like coconut or castor oil. This will improve hair density and scalp health overall.

    article_image4

    Use Volumizing Products

    Select volumizing conditioners and shampoos that aim to raise hair from the roots up. Lightweight formulas that boost volume and leave your hair looking fuller and more vivid are preferable to heavier products that might weigh your hair down.

    article_image5

    Minimize Heat Styling

     Use of hot styling equipment should be limited since it can cause hair damage and reduce its thickness. Use a heat protectant spray whenever style is required to prevent heat damage to your hair strands and to keep your hair stronger, healthier.

    article_image6

    Regular Trims

    For better hair growth and to get rid of split ends, schedule haircuts every 6 to 8 weeks. Regular care promotes overall hair vitality and strength over time and helps prevent damage, giving the appearance of thicker, more voluminous hair.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women RTM

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH) AJR

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities NTI

    Navratri 2024: 5 Simple tips to maintain energy throughout the festivities

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect NTI

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect

    World Heart Day 2024: Know how your genes, lifestyle affect heart disease risk in familial hypercholesterolemia RBA

    World Heart Day 2024: Know how your genes, lifestyle affect heart disease risk in familial hypercholesterolemi

    Recent Stories

    Indoor plant care tips: 7 tricks to keep them thriving

    Indoor plant care tips: 7 tricks to keep them thriving

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women RTM

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women

    Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills ATG

    Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills

    Navratri 2024: 5 trendy square designs to try this festival season ATG

    Navratri 2024: 5 trendy square designs to try this festival season

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH) AJR

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon