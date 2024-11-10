Train Side Berth Booking: Benefits and Drawbacks

Are you vying for a side lower berth (window seat) on the train? Do you always try for a side lower berth while booking tickets? While there's a thrill to sitting and traveling, there are also some challenges. Let's explore them in this article.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Train travel is a pleasant experience. Watching the receding trees, hills, valleys, and bridges is beautiful. The joy of traveling in a window seat is indescribable. Not only children, but adults also enjoy window seats.

article_image2

Side lower berths are in high demand in reservation coaches. This is because the standard three berths have issues with the lower berth. If the middle berth occupant wants to sleep, the lower berth occupant cannot sit. However, this problem doesn't exist with the side lower berth. It's convenient to sit and sleep in a side lower berth, and you can enjoy the outside view.

article_image3

These seats are available in AC and non-AC coaches. Unlike other berths, the side lower berth is more convenient for sitting. You can select a side lower berth on websites like Redbus and IRCTC. The side lower berth can be easily folded when not needed.

article_image4

However, there is a risk of theft with the side lower berth. Being next to the window, thieves on the platform can easily steal belongings. There's also a chance of unauthorized passengers occupying the seat.

article_image5

Another disadvantage is that it can be difficult to sleep in the side lower berth. Sleeping in the wrong direction can make it hard to fall asleep. Your feet should be towards the engine. Following these tips can make your journey more comfortable.

Gopashtami 2024: Know history, significance, puja rituals

World Radiography Day 2024: History, significance, and theme

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra

National Cancer Awareness Day 2024: Date, significance, and theme

Numerology Predictions for November 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

