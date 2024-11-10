Train Side Berth Booking: Benefits and Drawbacks

Are you vying for a side lower berth (window seat) on the train? Do you always try for a side lower berth while booking tickets? While there's a thrill to sitting and traveling, there are also some challenges. Let's explore them in this article.

Train travel is a pleasant experience. Watching the receding trees, hills, valleys, and bridges is beautiful. The joy of traveling in a window seat is indescribable. Not only children, but adults also enjoy window seats.

Side lower berths are in high demand in reservation coaches. This is because the standard three berths have issues with the lower berth. If the middle berth occupant wants to sleep, the lower berth occupant cannot sit. However, this problem doesn't exist with the side lower berth. It's convenient to sit and sleep in a side lower berth, and you can enjoy the outside view.

These seats are available in AC and non-AC coaches. Unlike other berths, the side lower berth is more convenient for sitting. You can select a side lower berth on websites like Redbus and IRCTC. The side lower berth can be easily folded when not needed.

However, there is a risk of theft with the side lower berth. Being next to the window, thieves on the platform can easily steal belongings. There's also a chance of unauthorized passengers occupying the seat.

Another disadvantage is that it can be difficult to sleep in the side lower berth. Sleeping in the wrong direction can make it hard to fall asleep. Your feet should be towards the engine. Following these tips can make your journey more comfortable.

Latest Videos