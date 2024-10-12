Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top foods and drinks to relieve tonsil pain: Natural healing remedies

    Sore throat is common due to weather changes. Learn about some home remedies that can provide instant relief from a sore throat.
     

    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Fluctuations in the body are common with changing weather, often leading to issues like sore throats, colds, and coughs. While it's tempting to ignore these symptoms, believing they’ll resolve on their own, this mindset can sometimes have serious consequences. If these problems persist for several days, it's crucial to consult a doctor promptly.

    Fortunately, many remedies for sore throats can be found right in our kitchen. Foods and drinks rich in anti-inflammatory and soothing properties can provide instant relief. Warm liquids, such as herbal teas or broths, help keep the throat hydrated and can alleviate discomfort. Honey, known for its natural soothing qualities, can be added to tea for an extra boost.

    Additionally, consuming soft foods like yogurt or applesauce can be easier on a sore throat. Gargling with warm salt water is another effective method to reduce inflammation. Foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus fruits, can bolster your immune system, helping you recover faster. By incorporating these remedies, you can find comfort and relief while your body fights off illness. Always pay attention to your body's signals, and if symptoms worsen, consult a doctor.
     

    Chicken/Veg Soup

    Drinking hot chicken or vegetable soup can provide quick relief for a sore throat. The warmth soothes irritation, helping to ease discomfort and promote a faster recovery.

    Honey

    Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, consuming honey can help in relieving sore throat.
     

    Ginger Tea

    Ginger has many special properties like anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It can provide instant relief in curing a sore throat. Therefore, in case of a sore throat, definitely try hot ginger tea once.

     

    Salt Water Gargle

    Salt is not only useful in food but it can also be used in many places. In case of a sore throat, if a little salt is mixed in lukewarm water and gargled, it can provide tremendous relief. A few sips of water should also be taken during gargling. This kills the bacteria present in the throat.

