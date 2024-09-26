Top 10 countries with Best Work-Life Balance

Here is a list of the top 10 countries in the world with the best work-life balance. India is ranked in the top 50. Let's find out India's position in this work-life balance in the context of a series of deaths due to work stress.



In India, there have been reports of people dying due to work stress for several days. This means that the work-life balance in our country is not right. Based on a combination of key work factors such as statutory annual leave, paid maternity leave and the average number of hours worked per employee, the following 10 countries have been found to be the countries with the best work-life balance in our global study. Let's see where India stands on this list.

New Zealand New Zealand ranks first among the countries with a great work-life balance. This country with a population of 52,69,939 has a work-life balance of 80.76%. They have 32 annual holidays. 80% sick paid leave is available. Not only that, there is a 26-week maternity leave and $177 per week is paid.

Ireland This European country has a population of 50,89,478. Here too, the work-life balance of the people is good. There is a 77.89% work-life balance here with 30 annual holidays, 70% paid sick leave, and 26 weeks paid maternity leave.

Belgium Belgium has a population of 11,715,744 and has a work-life balance of 73.45% with 30 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, and 15 weeks paid maternity leave.

Denmark Denmark also has a good work-life balance. This country with a population of 59,39,695 has a work-life balance of 73.45% with 35 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, 15 weeks paid maternity leave.

Canada Canada, with a population of 3,91,07,046, has a work-life balance of 72.75% which includes 17 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, and 17 weeks paid maternity leave.

Germany Germany, with a population of 84,552,242, has a work-life balance of 71.84% with 30 annual holidays, 70% paid sick leave, and 14 weeks paid maternity leave.

Finland The population of the European city of Finland is 5,618,694. There is a 71.55% work-life balance here with 36 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, and 17.5 weeks paid maternity leave.

Australia Australia, with a population of around 27,122,411, has a work-life balance of 71.35%. These people get 30 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, and 12 weeks paid maternity leave.

Norway About 5,576,660 people live in Norway. Norway's work-life balance is 70.85%. These people get 35 annual holidays, 100% paid sick leave, and 18 weeks paid maternity leave.

Spain The population of Spain is about 48,797,875. This country, which ranks 10th, has a work-life balance of 70.06%. These people get 36 annual holidays, 60% paid sick leave, 16 weeks paid maternity leave.

So you might be wondering where our country (India) is on this list, right? India, with a population of 1,450,935,791, has a work-life balance of 38.83% and ranks 48th on this list. These people get 35 annual holidays, 50% paid sick leave, 12 weeks paid maternity leave.



