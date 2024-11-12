Tips and tricks to clean your doormat

Doormat Cleaning Tips: This post provides easy and effective tips for cleaning your doormat.

We often clean our kitchens and homes, but neglect our doormats. Many just dust them off or replace them yearly. However, a clean home needs a clean doormat.

Some struggle with scrubbing their doormats. Learn how to easily clean your doormat in 10 minutes, removing all dirt and stains.

Easy Doormat Cleaning Tips: Soak the doormat in hot water for 30 minutes. Rinse with normal water to remove loose dirt.

Add warm water, detergent, vinegar or baking soda, and Dettol to a bucket. Soak the doormat for an hour, rinse, and dry in the sun.

Clean your doormat weekly to remove dirt, dust, and bacteria, improving hygiene and keeping your home fresh.

