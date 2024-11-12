Tips and tricks to clean your doormat

Doormat Cleaning Tips: This post provides easy and effective tips for cleaning your doormat.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 5:28 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Easy Doormat Cleaning

We often clean our kitchens and homes, but neglect our doormats. Many just dust them off or replace them yearly. However, a clean home needs a clean doormat.

article_image2

Some struggle with scrubbing their doormats. Learn how to easily clean your doormat in 10 minutes, removing all dirt and stains.

article_image3

Easy Doormat Cleaning Tips: Soak the doormat in hot water for 30 minutes. Rinse with normal water to remove loose dirt. 

article_image4

Add warm water, detergent, vinegar or baking soda, and Dettol to a bucket. Soak the doormat for an hour, rinse, and dry in the sun.

article_image5

Clean your doormat weekly to remove dirt, dust, and bacteria, improving hygiene and keeping your home fresh.

