    This rare one Rupee coin could make you a millionaire

    Do you have a rare one rupee coin? You could be sitting on a fortune! Learn how to identify and sell this valuable coin and potentially become a millionaire.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 7:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 7:35 PM IST

    One Rupee Coin Priceless

    Who doesn't want to earn more money? Even if we don't have income like Ambani and Adani, we all work hard to live well in life.

    1 Rupee to 10 Crore Rupees

    We earn money in different ways. Some earn money by doing their own business like Ambani and Adani. Others earn money by working hard. In addition, many people earn money using their education and skills. Similarly, many have come forward by taking advantage of opportunities. They are also billionaires.

    But, would you believe that it is possible to earn crores of rupees without any physical labor? Yes, it is true. But it needs luck. You don't understand, do you? If you have this one rupee coin, you can easily become a millionaire. You can become a millionaire overnight. 

    Usually, there is a high demand for old items we have not only in India but all over the world. Especially in foreign countries, many people are earning crores of rupees by auctioning and selling old items.

    Similarly, the demand for old coins is increasing in our country. Sometimes these can be sold online to earn lakhs of rupees, sometimes even more than crores of rupees. You don't need to invest anywhere for this.

    For example, if you take a picture of an old five rupee note you have and upload it on an e-commerce site, buyers will pay you money for that note.

    Similarly, there is a huge demand for the old one rupee coin in our country, and by selling it, you have the opportunity to earn crores of rupees. However, it has been reported that if you have that one rupee coin minted in 1885 during the British rule, it could fetch Rs 10 crore at auction. So you can sell this coin and get ten crore rupees.

    Just take a picture of the old one rupee coin you have and upload it online. For this, you can sell old coins on online platforms like eBay, OLX, Quikr, IndiaMart. This luck may not be available to everyone as there is a high demand for these old coins online.

    The Reserve Bank does not support selling such currency notes and coins online. Therefore, whether you make a profit or loss in this online transaction, the entire responsibility lies with you. Also, since many scams are happening online, do not engage in any work without knowing it well. Be careful.

