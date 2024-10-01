Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surya Namaskar: A powerful practice for strength, flexibility, and serenity

    Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, offers powerful benefits for strength, flexibility, and mental clarity, making it an essential daily practice for overall wellness.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is often referred to as the king of yoga asanas due to its holistic benefits. This dynamic sequence engages multiple muscle groups, promoting overall body strength and flexibility. Practicing it daily fosters physical wellness.

    article_image2

    One significant advantage of Surya Namaskar is its ability to improve cardiovascular health. The flowing movements increase heart rate and circulation, enhancing oxygen flow throughout the body. This practice can contribute to better stamina and endurance over time.

     

    article_image3

    Moreover, Surya Namaskar is beneficial for mental health. The rhythmic breathing paired with movement encourages mindfulness and reduces stress. Regular practice can lead to increased focus, clarity, and a sense of calm in daily life.

     

    article_image4

    Incorporating Surya Namaskar into your routine also aids in weight management. The combination of strength and flexibility training helps burn calories effectively. As you build muscle, your metabolism improves, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

     

    article_image5

    Finally, the spiritual aspect of Surya Namaskar connects practitioners to the sun's energy. This connection fosters gratitude and positivity. Committing to this practice daily nurtures not just the body, but also the mind and spirit.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Falling naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean snt

    Falling, naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean?

    Divorce Mehendi Trends Spark Debate on Social Media

    Divorce Mehendi Trends on social media; spark debate

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar Here's what else changes from October 1 AJR

    From today, apply for PAN card without Aadhaar – Here's what else changes from October 1

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration NTI

    Navratri 2024: Items to avoid buying for a joyful celebration

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day NTI

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day

    Recent Stories

    Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, abuses & tries to hit man; SHOCKING road rage caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, abuses & tries to hit man; SHOCKING road rage caught on camera (WATCH)

    Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon into central Israel hours after IDF's 'limited' ground raids (WATCH) snt

    Hezbollah launches rockets from Lebanon into central Israel hours after IDF's 'limited' ground raids (WATCH)

    Saif Ali Khan admits aons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are "Far more sorted" than he ever was RTM

    Saif Ali Khan admits sons Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh are "Far more sorted" than he ever was

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's shawl catches fire while lighting ceremonial lamp in Palakkad

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your motorcycle is affected dmn

    Royal Enfield recalls certain motorcycles over THIS issue; check if your bike is affected

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon