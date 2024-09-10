Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    STOP eating biscuits NOW! Know the disadvantages for you and your children

    Why should biscuits not be given to children? What are the risks they face? Here's what experts have to say about it..

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Biscuits For Child

    Children love to eat biscuits. Therefore, parents will buy their children's favorite biscuits and keep them at home. Even today's young mothers say that if there is one food that is equivalent to breast milk, it is biscuits. 

    The reason is that advertisements show biscuits as healthy and nutritious. Moreover, biscuits come in many varieties and flavors. However, these are of no use to children. Apart from being tasty to eat, they do not provide any benefit. In other words, if you calculate the value of the nutrients in them, it is zero. 

    Many parents today do not realize that giving such biscuits, which do not provide any benefits, to children in excess can have a negative effect on them. 

    article_image2

    Biscuits For Child

    Biscuits contain unhealthy fats, potassium, sodium, artificial sweeteners, etc. They can have serious health consequences for children. In such a situation, experts recommend what are the risks of giving biscuits to children? Let's take a closer look at why.

    Risks of children eating biscuits :

    1. Highly Processed : Biscuits are generally made using refined flour, artificial flavors, saturated fats, sodium and colors. Since biscuits are processed and sold, it can have a negative impact on the health of children. This can cause them to have digestive problems, stomach pain, bloating, etc.

    article_image3

    Biscuits For Child

    2. Digestive problems : Refined wheat flour and maida used in biscuit making are both not good. Because, when wheat flour is refined, the nutrients in it are lost, just as we all know that maida is bad. So when you give biscuits made from these two to children, it will slow down their digestion. In other words, it will delay the functioning of their intestines and affect their growth. This will have a negative impact on growing children. If young children are continuously given biscuits, they will not like to breastfeed.

    3. High Sugar : The high amount of refined sugar added to biscuits will add calories to children's bodies. This can lead to weight gain. Apart from this, it can also cause problems like dental problems, type 2 diabetes.

    article_image4

    Biscuits For Child

    4. Constipation problem : There are no ingredients in biscuit making that provide benefits to children. In other words, if children eat this continuously, they will only have constipation problems. 

    5. Addictive : The combination of fat, sugar and salt in biscuits triggers addictive feelings. It induces a feeling that you need to eat more of this. Because, it tastes like that. But eating too much of this can seriously affect the health of children. This will worsen their eating habits. Additionally, bad cholesterol will build up in their bodies, leading to weight gain-related problems.

