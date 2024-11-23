Srirangam Temple: Know about worlds largest Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu

Did you know that there's a temple in India larger than an entire country? With massive gopurams, it's a sight to behold. Where is it located in India? How do you get there? Let's explore the history and magnificence of this temple.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

Temples are typically larger than houses, with gopurams taller than apartments. Ancient temples evoke awe, leaving one wondering how such massive structures were built. These ancient temples are still found in many villages and towns.

article_image2

There's a magnificent temple in India, larger than a country, exceeding even its population. People vie to live within this sacred precinct.

article_image3

Located in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, the Srirangam Temple is larger than Vatican City. The temple spans 156 acres, while Vatican City covers 109 acres. The main deity is Vishnu, worshipped as Ranganatha Swamy.

article_image4

Srirangam is one of the oldest and most famous Vaishnava temples in South India. It's considered the world's largest functioning Hindu temple, covering 156 acres with a perimeter of 4,116 meters. It has seven compound walls, one being the largest in the world.

article_image5

People reside within the last two compound walls of the Srirangam Temple. The temple boasts 21 gopurams, one being the world's second largest at 237 feet with 11 stories. The temple features 25,000 intricate sculptures and 600 inscriptions detailing historical developments.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks NTI

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion NTI

Ayurvedic Remedies: Natural solutions for acidity, belching, and indigestion

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage NTI

How AI-based combination cooking technology helps optimise energy usage

Recent Stories

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series AJR

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon