Srirangam Temple: Know about worlds largest Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu

Did you know that there's a temple in India larger than an entire country? With massive gopurams, it's a sight to behold. Where is it located in India? How do you get there? Let's explore the history and magnificence of this temple.

Temples are typically larger than houses, with gopurams taller than apartments. Ancient temples evoke awe, leaving one wondering how such massive structures were built. These ancient temples are still found in many villages and towns.

There's a magnificent temple in India, larger than a country, exceeding even its population. People vie to live within this sacred precinct.

Located in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, the Srirangam Temple is larger than Vatican City. The temple spans 156 acres, while Vatican City covers 109 acres. The main deity is Vishnu, worshipped as Ranganatha Swamy.

Srirangam is one of the oldest and most famous Vaishnava temples in South India. It's considered the world's largest functioning Hindu temple, covering 156 acres with a perimeter of 4,116 meters. It has seven compound walls, one being the largest in the world.

People reside within the last two compound walls of the Srirangam Temple. The temple boasts 21 gopurams, one being the world's second largest at 237 feet with 11 stories. The temple features 25,000 intricate sculptures and 600 inscriptions detailing historical developments.

