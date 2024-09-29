Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar Eclipse Impact on October 2: THESE zodiac signs are likely to face financial loss, accidents, and more

    The solar eclipse coinciding with Pitru Amavasya on October 2nd will be impacted by the inauspicious conjunction of Sun and Saturn. This celestial event will hurt 5 zodiac signs, particularly in the following 15 days. These signs are advised to be cautious of potential financial losses, accidents, disputes, and family unrest.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 5:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

    Pitru Paksha concludes on October 2, 2024, coinciding with Sarva Pitru Amavasya and a solar eclipse. A solar eclipse on Pitru Amavasya is considered inauspicious.

    article_image2

    On this day, an inauspicious conjunction of Sun and Saturn will also occur. This means that during the solar eclipse, Saturn and Sun will be in the eighth position from each other, which is considered unfavorable.

    article_image3

    The conjunction formed due to Saturn-Sun and the solar eclipse will impact all zodiac signs. However, it could prove particularly inauspicious for 5 zodiac signs. According to astrology, these individuals need to be very cautious for the next 15 days.

    article_image4

    Aries individuals will be under the inauspicious shadow of the eclipse for the next 15 days. These individuals may experience financial losses.

    article_image5

    Therefore, individuals of this zodiac sign should be cautious about money transactions. They may also be prone to illness or accidents.

    article_image6

    This solar eclipse and the conjunction of Saturn and Sun will also increase problems for Gemini individuals. They may face disputes at the workplace, so it's advisable to speak less.

    article_image7

    Cancer individuals also need to be cautious for 15 days from the day of the eclipse. It is best to avoid lending or borrowing money during this time, as it may lead to financial losses. The 15 days following the solar eclipse may not be favorable for Virgo individuals either.

    article_image8

    They may face financial challenges. Businesspersons should avoid making risky decisions that could lead to losses. Scorpio individuals should control their speech during these 15 days. Avoid negativity, as there could be unrest at home. Be cautious while driving and avoid alcohol and outside food.

