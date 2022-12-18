Skincare in winters: Know how to treat dry, dull, flaky skin

We'll give you some winter-specific skin care tips so you can quickly give your skin a healthy shine.

During the winter, dead skin cells gather, which is why most people's skin seems dry and lifeless outside. Simultaneously, the skin commonly begins to crack due to dryness. In this situation, applying specific things acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin, helping you to have smooth, glowing skin throughout winter. We'll give you some winter-specific skin care tips to quickly give your skin a healthy shine.



Use aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel is well-known for its medicinal benefits and is regarded as the greatest skin moisturiser. In this situation, using aloe vera gel for 10 to 15 minutes everyday will not cause your skin to become dry, but will instead cause it to shine naturally.



Apply almond oil: Almond oil is regarded to be the best source of vitamin E. In the winter, you may accomplish this by using almond oil before washing or cleansing your face. As a consequence, your skin will seem soft and lustrous.



Honey: Using honey to care for your skin will help to keep it moisturised. Massage 1 teaspoon of honey into your face for two to three minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse your face with clean water. If you apply this formula two to three times each week, your skin will remain smooth and glowing.



Apply olive oil: Olive oil, abundant in antioxidants, works well on wrinkles and fine lines while keeping the skin hydrated. In this case, apply olive oil on your face every night before sleeping. As a consequence, your skin will naturally shine.

