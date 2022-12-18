Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare in winters: Know how to treat dry, dull, flaky skin

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

     We'll give you some winter-specific skin care tips so you can quickly give your skin a healthy shine.

    Image: Getty Images

    During the winter, dead skin cells gather, which is why most people's skin seems dry and lifeless outside. Simultaneously, the skin commonly begins to crack due to dryness. In this situation, applying specific things acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin, helping you to have smooth, glowing skin throughout winter. We'll give you some winter-specific skin care tips to quickly give your skin a healthy shine.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Use aloe vera gel: Aloe vera gel is well-known for its medicinal benefits and is regarded as the greatest skin moisturiser. In this situation, using aloe vera gel for 10 to 15 minutes everyday will not cause your skin to become dry, but will instead cause it to shine naturally.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Apply almond oil: Almond oil is regarded to be the best source of vitamin E. In the winter, you may accomplish this by using almond oil before washing or cleansing your face. As a consequence, your skin will seem soft and lustrous.
     

    Getty Photos

    Honey: Using honey to care for your skin will help to keep it moisturised. Massage 1 teaspoon of honey into your face for two to three minutes. After 10 minutes, rinse your face with clean water. If you apply this formula two to three times each week, your skin will remain smooth and glowing.
     

    Getty Photos

    Apply olive oil: Olive oil, abundant in antioxidants, works well on wrinkles and fine lines while keeping the skin hydrated. In this case, apply olive oil on your face every night before sleeping. As a consequence, your skin will naturally shine.

     

    Getty Photos

    Try a curd face mask: This is one of the best methods to eliminate the dry skin cells that come with winter. After 15-20 minutes, apply 1 teaspoon of curd to the face and wash it off with clean water. After that, apply some cold cream to your face. It will also help you with skin exfoliation.

     

     

