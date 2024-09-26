Simple tips to relieve morning heel pain and enjoy a pain-free start to your day

Many people complain of heel pain as soon as they wake up in the morning. For some, this pain lasts all day. However, if you follow some tips, heel pain will go away quickly.

Heel Pain

Many people suffer from heel pain. Heel pain is caused by excessive walking or standing for long periods of time. But sometimes there is unbearable pain in the heel after waking up in the morning. This makes it difficult to even walk.

Stretching Exercises

In fact, experts say that morning heel pain is usually caused by plantar fasciitis. That is, this condition occurs when the tissue strip that is hard at the bottom of the heel becomes inflamed. Now let's find out what to do to reduce the heel pain that comes in the morning. What to do to reduce heel pain? Stretching exercises can be beneficial when you have heel pain. For this, stretch your shins, Achilles tendon, and plantar fascia before getting out of bed. Use a towel for this. Similarly, if you keep your leg straight, pull your toes towards you. Stay in this position for 15 to 30 seconds. Do this with both legs.



Proper Footwear

To avoid heel pain, you should wear proper shoes and boots. Never walk without shoes on hard ground. Wear shoes that provide good arch support and cushioned vibrating. To reduce heel pain, apply cold compressed ice and massage the plantar fascia. It reduces heel swelling and pain. To do this, fill a bottle with water and keep it in the freezer overnight. When this water turns to ice, wrap it in a towel and gently apply it to your heels and feet in the morning. This will give you a lot of relief from pain. What else can be done to reduce heel pain Aloe vera gel Aloe vera has many medicinal properties. The benefits it does to our health are immeasurable. However, you can also use this aloe vera to reduce heel pain. To reduce heel pain, take 50 grams of aloe vera gel every day and apply it to your heels. It is very effective in reducing heel pain in less time.



Aloe vera and Turmeric

Take half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel and heat it on low flame. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric to it and mix well. Turn off the stove if water is coming out of this mixture. When this mixture is slightly lukewarm, apply it on the heels with cotton. Then cover the heels with a cloth. Do this all night. Doing this continuously for 30 days will reduce heel pain to a great extent. Also, if you have heel pain, mix a pinch of turmeric and a teaspoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm milk and drink it in the morning and evening. Drinking milk daily reduces knee pain.

Benefits of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has many medicinal properties. It provides a good solution to any health problem or skin problem. Aloe vera is rich in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Not only these, it also contains many types of vitamins and nutrients. These are very effective in reducing heel pain.

