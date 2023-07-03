Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sheet masks to exfoliation-9 simple tips to get Korean glass skin

    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Achieving the coveted Korean glass skin, known for its clear, radiant, and dewy appearance, involves following a consistent skincare routine and adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Here are nine ease steps to assist you on your journey to attain smooth glass skin just like Koreans
     

    Korean glass skin, renowned for its luminous and flawless appearance, is a skincare trend that has gained immense popularity. Achieving this coveted look requires a dedicated skincare routine and healthy habits. By following these steps, you can strive for a clear, radiant, and dewy complexion. Each step plays a crucial role in attaining glass skin, from double cleansing and exfoliating to hydrating, nourishing, and protecting the skin. 
     

    Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle by maintaining a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting enough rest, and managing stress can contribute to overall skin health and enhance the desired glass skin effect. Here are some steps to help you on your journey to attain glass skin:
     

    Double cleansing: Start your skincare routine with a gentle oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and impurities, followed by a water-based cleanser to cleanse the skin thoroughly.

    Exfoliation: Regularly exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Use a gentle exfoliator suitable for your skin type to avoid irritation.

    Toner application: The toner was mostly composed of alcohol. Because of the alcohol used in its composition, skin becomes dry after using toner. Toners are seen differently in Korea than in other countries. Toners in Korea often come in a bundle with hydro-boosting and moisturising characteristics. 

    Hydration: Use a lightweight, hydrating toner or essence to keep your skin hydrated. Look for products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to boost moisture levels.

    Essence and serums: Apply a hydrating essence or serum to nourish and treat your skin. Look for products containing ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, or snail mucin to enhance the skin's radiance and texture.

    Sheet masks: Incorporate sheet masks into your routine once or twice a week to boost your skin's hydration and nutrients.

    Moisturize: Apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin type to seal in moisture and keep your skin supple and plump. Opt for lightweight, non-greasy formulas.

    Sun protection: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Apply it as the final step in your skincare routine, even on cloudy days.

    Healthy lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet, stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and manage stress. These factors can contribute to overall skin health and radiance.

    Remember, consistency is key. Stick to your skincare routine diligently and give it time to show results. It's also essential to listen to your skin and adjust your routine as needed. Consult a dermatologist for personalised advice if you have specific concerns or skin conditions.

