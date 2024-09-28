Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shed stubborn belly fat: Drink THIS detox drink to banish belly fat fast

    Tired of trying everything to lose belly fat with no results? Try this remedy and see the difference. This article provides a solution to stubborn belly fat and explains how it works.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    In today's world, physical activity has significantly decreased. Most jobs involve sitting for hours, leading to less physical exertion and increased mental stress. This stress often results in unhealthy eating habits, leading to weight gain and stubborn belly fat.

    article_image2

    Many struggle to lose belly fat despite trying various methods. This article offers a solution for those who have been unsuccessful in their attempts. It introduces a remedy that can effectively reduce even the most stubborn belly fat and explains its mechanism.

    article_image3

    This belly fat-burning drink can be easily prepared using common kitchen spices. All you need is water, ginger, lemon, turmeric, basil leaves, and ghee. Let's see how to make this drink...


    Let's understand how these ingredients help in weight loss and belly fat reduction.
    Ginger, basil, and turmeric are known to boost metabolism and are packed with nutrients that aid in weight loss.

    article_image4

    Ginger for Weight Loss and Belly Fat Reduction: Ginger contains gingerol and antioxidants, which increase thermogenesis (heat production) in the body. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), it aids in fat oxidation and suppresses appetite. 

    Lemon for Weight Loss: Lemon is rich in citric acid and vitamin C, which stimulate acid production in the stomach, helping reduce fat. Its diuretic properties aid in detoxification and boost digestion. 
    Turmeric for Weight Loss: Turmeric contains curcumin, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation in the pancreas and muscle cells, helping prevent body fat and obesity. 

    Basil for Weight Loss:  Basil contains eugenol, an essential oil with anti-inflammatory effects on joints and the digestive system. It also acts as a mild diuretic. Rich in antioxidants, it protects the body from free radical damage. 

    Ghee for Weight Loss: Ghee is abundant in fat-soluble vitamins and essential amino acids, which help reduce fat cells and aid in weight loss. 

    article_image5

    Here's how to make the belly fat drink:
     Add some grated ginger, lemon slices,  turmeric powder or paste, basil leaves, and a spoonful of ghee to a jug of water. Boil the mixture, strain it, and enjoy it warm after it cools down a bit. Drink this regularly for a month to see noticeable results.

