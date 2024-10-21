Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Say goodbye to morning bad breath: Easy ways to start your day fresh

    Many people experience bad breath upon waking up in the morning. Let's explore the reasons behind this and discover effective ways to prevent it.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Many experience morning breath, potentially due to the previous night's dinner. However, if it's a daily occurrence, it's crucial to understand the cause, even if you brush regularly.

    Why morning breath?

    Reduced saliva production during sleep contributes to morning breath. This dries the mouth, especially if you sleep with your mouth open. While dry mouth at night is normal, other factors can also contribute.

    Bad breath

    Solutions:

    If bad breath persists after brushing, use mouthwash and floss daily. Clean your tongue thoroughly to remove odor-causing bacteria.

    Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. This aids digestion, increases saliva production, and reduces bacteria, minimizing bad breath. Avoid beverages like tea, coffee, soda, juice, or alcohol.

    Certain foods can help. Sugar-free candy or gum stimulates saliva production. Oral infections can also cause bad breath, so seek treatment promptly. Infections promote bacteria growth on the tongue, leading to bad breath.

