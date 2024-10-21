Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Say goodbye to bugs: Effective solutions for insect-free light bulbs

    During rainy and cold seasons, homes are often invaded by insects, especially around light sources. These insects not only contaminate food but also cause concern about them entering ears during sleep. However, following a few tips can prevent insects from gathering near light bulbs.

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    During rainy and monsoon seasons, homes are often infested with mosquitoes and various insects, especially at night. These insects are primarily attracted to lights. This is a common observation. People often close doors and windows to prevent insects from entering. However, they still manage to find their way inside through small openings.

    Especially in the evenings, after dark, small insects enter homes and swarm around lights and tube lights. These insects can contaminate water and food. Moreover, there's a fear of them entering ears.

    If your home is also facing the issue of insects swarming around lights, there's no need to worry. By following a few tips, you can prevent insects from entering your home and gathering around lights. Let's explore these tips.

     

    Tips to repel insects around lights:

    Clove Oil

    Clove oil is effective in repelling insects around light bulbs. This oil acts as a potent insect repellent. Fill a spray bottle with water and add a small amount of clove oil. Mix well. Spray this solution throughout your house in the evening. This will drive away insects, mosquitoes, and flies.

    Neem Oil

    Neem oil also prevents insects from entering the house. The bitter smell of neem leaves is disliked by insects. Fill a spray bottle with water and mix in neem oil. Spray this solution throughout your house in the evening. This will keep insects away.

    Baking Soda & Lemon Juice

    Baking soda and lemon juice are very effective in preventing insects from gathering around lights. Fill a spray bottle with water, add baking soda and lemon juice, and mix well. Spraying this solution throughout the house will kill existing insects and prevent others from entering.

     

    Other tips to prevent insects from entering your home

    1. Insects are more attracted to white lights. Therefore, use yellow lights instead of white lights. Insects are less attracted to yellow-green lights. Use a mosquito net while sleeping to prevent insects from entering your eyes, mouth, ears, and nose.

    2. To reduce insect infestation, avoid turning on lights in unoccupied rooms. This will prevent insects from gathering there. Also, use a mosquito mat to repel insects.

    3. Light camphor in the evening and let the smoke spread throughout the house. Insects dislike the smell of camphor smoke. Camphor smoke kills insects and prevents mosquitoes from entering the house.

