Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

Sambrani, also known as Frankincense, offers numerous health benefits beyond its spiritual significance. Discover how Sambrani smoke can positively impact your well-being.

Sambrani Tradition

Burning Sambrani, a long-standing tradition, is believed to dispel negative energy and invite positivity. It's also associated with prosperity and well-being.

Sambrani Origins

Sambrani, or Frankincense, is derived from the Boswellia tree, found in regions like India, the Middle East, and Africa. It's also used in matchstick production.

Sambrani's Healing Power

Dr. V.G. Mohan Prasad discusses the medicinal uses of Sambrani, highlighting its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

Sambrani's Antimicrobial Effects

Sambrani possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties, effectively combating germs and viruses. Its smoke acts as a natural disinfectant.

