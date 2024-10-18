Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surprising health benefits of Sambrani

    Sambrani, also known as Frankincense, offers numerous health benefits beyond its spiritual significance. Discover how Sambrani smoke can positively impact your well-being.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Sambrani Tradition

    Burning Sambrani, a long-standing tradition, is believed to dispel negative energy and invite positivity. It's also associated with prosperity and well-being.

    article_image2

    Sambrani Origins

    Sambrani, or Frankincense, is derived from the Boswellia tree, found in regions like India, the Middle East, and Africa. It's also used in matchstick production.

    article_image3

    Sambrani's Healing Power

    Dr. V.G. Mohan Prasad discusses the medicinal uses of Sambrani, highlighting its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

    article_image4

    Sambrani's Antimicrobial Effects

    Sambrani possesses antibacterial and antiviral properties, effectively combating germs and viruses. Its smoke acts as a natural disinfectant.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 18, 2024 - Successful day for Capricorn, be careful Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 18, 2024 - Successful day for Capricorn, be careful Cancer and more

    How does obesity and smoking impact heart? Know how lifestyle changes can make a difference RBA

    How does obesity and smoking impact heart? Know how lifestyle changes can make a difference

    Numerology Predictions for October 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one? RBA

    What are signs of a toxic relationship? Know how to handle one?

    What are the health risks of not brushing your teeth regularly? Expert advice inside NTI

    What are the health risks of not brushing your teeth regularly? Expert advice inside

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 fancy jutti designs for dazzling unique look

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years dmn

    Yogi govt's policy leads to conviction of over 80,000 criminals in 7.5 years

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O ATG

    20 popular baby girl names starting with O

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA's 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor NTI

    Jacqueline Fernandez-Riteish Deshmukh receives PETA’s 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian' honor

    'Will continue living in India': Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans (WATCH) shk

    'Will continue living in India: Polish YouTuber walks with security amid threats from Dhruv Rathee fans| WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon