Rottweilers to Pit Bull-7 dog breeds blacklisted by insurance companies

Home insurance providers often prohibit or limit certain dog breeds because of perceived risks, especially related to aggression or liability concerns. The specific breeds may differ based on the insurance provider and the region, but here are seven dog breeds that are frequently restricted or blacklisted.

Besides these breeds.. there are other dog breeds like Great Danes, Akitas, and Siberian Huskies that may also be blacklisted by some insurers. Checking with your insurance company for specific breed restrictions is always advisable, as policies can differ greatly.

Pit Bull

Pit Bulls are often associated with aggressive behaviour in the media, and insurance companies regularly blacklist them. This group can contain American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers

Rottweilers, known for their strength and protective instincts, are another breed that is sometimes limited owing to worries about aggressiveness and the capacity to cause significant injury.

Doberman Pinschers

Dobermans are known for being strong guard dogs, and their size and protective instincts make them a high-risk breed.

German Shepherds

While this breed is popular as working dogs and household pets, it is occasionally banned due to its size, strength, and protective behaviour.

Chow Chows!

They are known for their striking lion-like mane and independent, often aloof disposition. They are occasionally seen as unpredictable, resulting in insurance coverage being denied.

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinoiss are clever and active dogs that are well-known for their service in police and military forces. However, their protective and often violent conduct may cause alarm.

Cane Corso

Cane Corsos are protective, robust dogs with a strong guarding drive. Their power and territorial behaviour may make insurance companies apprehensive of insuring houses with these dogs.

