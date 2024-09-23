Risks of hiding cash in your phone case: What to be aware of

Mobile Cover Cash Storage Risks : Storing cash in mobile phone covers has become a common practice in India. However, placing rupee notes behind mobile phones can pose a fire hazard.

Indians are known for their resourcefulness, finding multiple uses for a single object. They even repurpose items meant to be discarded, avoiding waste. In that vein, many people use mobile phone covers not just as protection but also as mini wallets. When going out, some think, why carry a separate purse? They keep rupee notes in their mobile phone covers and simply remove the cover when needed. This practice is prevalent among people of all ages, from youngsters to the elderly. However, this is not a safe practice. Even mobile phones themselves are not entirely safe these days. Mobile phone explosions are becoming increasingly common. In this situation, placing rupee notes under the phone can lead to danger at any time.

You might wonder, what's the danger in keeping money behind a phone cover? It could be the very reason your phone suddenly catches fire. Keeping Indian rupee notes in your mobile phone cover can, at times, lead to a fire hazard. Here are some reasons why. Indian rupee notes (₹) are produced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They are printed at various secure printing presses across the country. The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), and Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited (BNPM) are responsible for printing Indian currency.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) designs the coins and rupee notes. Rupee notes are not printed on ordinary paper. Special paper is made specifically for this purpose. An intaglio printing technique is used for engraving. Only then are the rupee notes cut individually. The quality and authenticity of the markings on the rupee notes are examined. Following this, the notes are packed and sent to banks. Indian rupee notes incorporate features like watermarks, microprinting, holograms, color-shifting ink, anti-scanning features, security features, and registration for visual inspection. Various security features and chemicals are used to prevent counterfeiting and ensure durability.

Here are some of the chemicals used in India. Security Threads : Indian rupee notes utilize polyester or cotton threads. Fluorescent dyes like europium contribute to the colorful appearance of the notes. These are embedded in the notes with magnetic properties. Watermark: As mentioned earlier, Indian rupee notes are made from special paper, which is typically Tyvek (polyethylene) or a similar material. Ink: Unlike the ink we commonly use, rupee notes employ ink that absorbs infrared and ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun. This ink, known as IR ink, absorbs infrared radiation. Simultaneously, it reacts with ultraviolet radiation, referred to as UV. This ink can also change color.

Paper: Instead of wood pulp, it is made from cotton-based paper. Gelatin and starch are used in its sizing. Other Materials: Indian rupee notes contain calcium carbonate and talc. Silver nanoparticles are added as antimicrobial agents. Additionally, polyacrylamides are also incorporated. Anti-Scanning Feature: Chemicals like iron oxide and carbon, along with micro-objects, are mixed in to prevent the scanning of currency. Besides these, over 10 chemicals are used in the production of Indian rupee notes. These chemicals can sometimes contribute to mobile phone fires. Apart from this, there are other reasons, such as: Electrostatic Discharge: Currently issued Indian rupee notes can generate static electricity. The carbon-based chemical in the notes can aid combustion. Therefore, it's not advisable to keep money under your mobile phone. Avoid it at all costs.

Heat: When you charge your phone or use it extensively, the processor heats up. Depending on usage, the phone heats up quickly. This heat can also cause the money and phone to catch fire. Battery: The electrical charge in phone batteries can create sparks. How does money under the phone catch fire? Chemicals are used in the production of rupee notes. Placing money under the phone traps heat. When the phone overheats, the chemicals in the money can react and potentially ignite. Accidents can also occur due to low-quality or cheaply made phone covers. What not to do? Never place flammable objects under your phone cover. It's best to avoid placing anything under your phone whenever possible.

How to prevent fire hazards? 1. Avoid placing rupee notes, coins, or other flammable materials near electronic devices. 2. Always keep your phone clean and dry. 3. Avoid overcharging. Do not use damaged phone batteries. 4. Use phones that emit less heat. What to do in case of fire? Never pour water on electronic devices like phones that have caught fire. Throw sand on the burning objects. The sand will cut off the oxygen supply required for combustion. The fire will extinguish due to lack of sufficient air.

