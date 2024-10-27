Protect your health! 7 gadgets to protect your lungs from Delhi's rising air pollution

Delhi's declining air quality necessitates measures to protect respiratory health. This list explores seven gadgets designed to improve indoor and outdoor air quality, offering solutions against rising pollution levels.

As Delhi’s air quality continues to decline, finding effective ways to safeguard our respiratory health becomes crucial. Breathing clean air indoors and outdoors can be challenging, but technology offers some impressive solutions. Here’s a list of seven gadgets designed to help you breathe better and protect yourself against the rising levels of pollution.

1. Air purifiers Why It Helps? In places like Delhi where pollution levels are high, air purifiers have become indispensable. The quality of indoor air is greatly enhanced by these devices, which filter out dangerous particles including dust, PM2.5, allergies, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Check out top choices: Seek out activated carbon layers added to HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. For quick, effective air filtration, companies like Dyson, Philips, and Honeywell provide good choices with high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) ratings.

Image: Getty

2. N95 and N99 masks Why It Helps: Using a high-quality mask outside can significantly lower exposure to airborne contaminants. Fine particles that might damage your respiratory system are among the 95% and 99% of particulate matter that are filtered out by N95 and N99 masks, respectively. Top Choices: High-quality masks that are comfortable, reusable, and filter even the smallest PM2.5 and PM10 particles are offered by brands like 3M and Vogmask.

mi air purifier

3. Portable air purifier Why They Help: For those who spend a lot of time traveling or in cramped areas like vehicles, a portable air purifier is a practical choice. These gadgets may swiftly eliminate allergies and contaminants from the air around you. Which one to pick?: Xiaomi and Sharp's portable air purifiers are small enough to fit in automobiles or homes and provide high levels of filtration against germs, dust, and PM2.5. 4. Ionizers and Ozone Generators Why It Helps: Although they should be used carefully, ozone generators generate ozone, which can eliminate germs, viruses, and smells in the air. Conversely, ionizers release negative ions that draw in and destroy airborne particles. Best Choices: For more thorough air cleaning, look for dual-function purifiers from companies like Airdog or Ivation that provide both ozone production and ionization.

5. Humidity Control Devices The Benefits of Humidity Control Devices: Dry air can exacerbate the effects of pollution and respiratory conditions. By adding moisture to the air, a humidifier eases respiratory pain and makes breathing easier. Know top Choices: Think at models from companies, which are small and have movable settings to keep your room at the ideal humidity level. 6. Wearable Air Purifiers Why It Helps: People who are sensitive to allergies or pollutants in busy, polluted regions will find wearable air purifiers, a more recent invention, very helpful in creating a personal clean-air zone around them. Best Choices: Wearable air purifiers from companies like AirTamer and LG PuriCare are portable, rechargeable, and efficient in removing pollutants from close proximity to the face.

kitchen plants

7. Indoor Plants with Purifying Properties for the Air Why It Helps: Certain indoor plants naturally filter the air, but they aren't precisely devices. According to NASA research, plants such as peace lilies, snake plants, and spider plants act as natural air filters by absorbing contaminants like formaldehyde and benzene. Top Choices: For a natural solution to cleaner air, put a few pots of low-maintenance indoor plants in your house or place of business. While these gadgets can greatly reduce exposure to pollution, they should be used in conjunction with other precautionary measures. Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution times, keep windows closed, and consider air-purifying plants for added benefits. With these tools and strategies, you can better protect your health and breathe easier amid the ongoing rise in Delhi’s air pollution.

Latest Videos