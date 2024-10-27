Protect your health! 7 gadgets to protect your lungs from Delhi's rising air pollution

Delhi's declining air quality necessitates measures to protect respiratory health. This list explores seven gadgets designed to improve indoor and outdoor air quality, offering solutions against rising pollution levels.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

As Delhi’s air quality continues to decline, finding effective ways to safeguard our respiratory health becomes crucial. Breathing clean air indoors and outdoors can be challenging, but technology offers some impressive solutions. Here’s a list of seven gadgets designed to help you breathe better and protect yourself against the rising levels of pollution.

article_image2

1. Air purifiers

Why It Helps? In places like Delhi where pollution levels are high, air purifiers have become indispensable. The quality of indoor air is greatly enhanced by these devices, which filter out dangerous particles including dust, PM2.5, allergies, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Check out top choices: Seek out activated carbon layers added to HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters. For quick, effective air filtration, companies like Dyson, Philips, and Honeywell provide good choices with high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) ratings.

article_image3

Image: Getty

2. N95 and N99 masks

Why It Helps: Using a high-quality mask outside can significantly lower exposure to airborne contaminants. Fine particles that might damage your respiratory system are among the 95% and 99% of particulate matter that are filtered out by N95 and N99 masks, respectively.

Top Choices: High-quality masks that are comfortable, reusable, and filter even the smallest PM2.5 and PM10 particles are offered by brands like 3M and Vogmask.

article_image4

mi air purifier

3. Portable air purifier

Why They Help: For those who spend a lot of time traveling or in cramped areas like vehicles, a portable air purifier is a practical choice. These gadgets may swiftly eliminate allergies and contaminants from the air around you.

Which one to pick?: Xiaomi and Sharp's portable air purifiers are small enough to fit in automobiles or homes and provide high levels of filtration against germs, dust, and PM2.5.

4. Ionizers and Ozone Generators

Why It Helps: Although they should be used carefully, ozone generators generate ozone, which can eliminate germs, viruses, and smells in the air. Conversely, ionizers release negative ions that draw in and destroy airborne particles.

Best Choices: For more thorough air cleaning, look for dual-function purifiers from companies like Airdog or Ivation that provide both ozone production and ionization.

article_image5

5. Humidity Control Devices

The Benefits of Humidity Control Devices: Dry air can exacerbate the effects of pollution and respiratory conditions. By adding moisture to the air, a humidifier eases respiratory pain and makes breathing easier.

Know top Choices: Think at models from companies, which are small and have movable settings to keep your room at the ideal humidity level.

6. Wearable Air Purifiers

Why It Helps: People who are sensitive to allergies or pollutants in busy, polluted regions will find wearable air purifiers, a more recent invention, very helpful in creating a personal clean-air zone around them.

Best Choices: Wearable air purifiers from companies like AirTamer and LG PuriCare are portable, rechargeable, and efficient in removing pollutants from close proximity to the face.

article_image6

kitchen plants

7. Indoor Plants with Purifying Properties for the Air

Why It Helps: Certain indoor plants naturally filter the air, but they aren't precisely devices. According to NASA research, plants such as peace lilies, snake plants, and spider plants act as natural air filters by absorbing contaminants like formaldehyde and benzene.

Top Choices: For a natural solution to cleaner air, put a few pots of low-maintenance indoor plants in your house or place of business.

While these gadgets can greatly reduce exposure to pollution, they should be used in conjunction with other precautionary measures. Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution times, keep windows closed, and consider air-purifying plants for added benefits. With these tools and strategies, you can better protect your health and breathe easier amid the ongoing rise in Delhi’s air pollution.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vastu Tips: Don't discard THESE 10 thing during Diwali cleaning NTI

Vastu Tips: Dont discard THESE 10 thing during Diwali cleaning

Diwali 2024 is on October 31 or November 1? Here's what Ayodhya temple trust, Hindu outfit said gcw

Diwali 2024 is on October 31 or November 1? Here's what Ayodhya temple trust, Hindu outfit said

Udaipur to Jaisalmer-5 best places to visit in Rajasthan during winter RBA

Udaipur to Jaisalmer-5 best places to visit in Rajasthan during winter

7 Reasons why the spare tire in your car smaller than the rest RTM

7 Reasons why the spare tire in your car smaller than the rest

How to get personal loan up to Rs 1 lakh from Google pay immediately RTM

How to get personal loan up to Rs 1 lakh from Google pay immediately

Recent Stories

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled dmn

CHILLING! Nostradamus and Baba Vanga's eerily similar predictions for 2025 unveiled

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story RTM

From Rs 1500 to Rs 3 crore business: A housewife's success story

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000 gcw

7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Free Diwali LPG Cylinder Ujjwala Yojana Application Process anr

3 states announce free LPG cylinder for Diwali; Here's how to apply

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon