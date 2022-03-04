Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war

Pet lovers/owners are in trouble amid Russia-Ukraine war, saying ‘Can’t leave them behind, no matter what happens’



Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighbouring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine. A refugee woman seen carrying her pet dogs as she waits at the Lviv train station trying to leave war torn Ukraine.

A women with her dog walks towards the evacuation train in Kramatorsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention February 24, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Julia Gereasumenko and her pets, Garfield the cat and Yoda the dog, takes shelter underground in a subway station on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Refugee Kyryl aged 9, from Kyiv, arrives with his pet dog Hugo at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine in Zahony, Hungary.

A pet dog arrives at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine. Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighbouring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine

Pets in transport boxes and on the leashes are seen during the evacuation of Ukrainian refugees as they wait for a train dispatched by the Czech Republic, Chop, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine.

Sudu, a pet dog of an Indian Student who was stranded in Ukraine amid a war situation comes back along with her owner Tanuja Patel after being evacuated by the Indian government under Operation Ganga at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A Ukrainian woman holds her dog at the temporary bus stop in Przemysl. On the outskirts of Przemysl on a parking in front of a shopping mall, local authorities created a temporary donation point and a bus stop, where coaches with Ukrainian refugees are transported from the border.