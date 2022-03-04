Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 5:47 PM IST

    Pet lovers/owners are in trouble amid Russia-Ukraine war, saying ‘Can’t leave them behind, no matter what happens’
     

    Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighbouring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine. A refugee woman seen carrying her pet dogs as she waits at the Lviv train station trying to leave war torn Ukraine. 

    A women with her dog walks towards the evacuation train in Kramatorsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention February 24, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

    Julia Gereasumenko and her pets, Garfield the cat and Yoda the dog, takes shelter underground in a subway station on the seventh day of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

    Refugee Kyryl aged 9, from Kyiv, arrives with his pet dog Hugo at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine in Zahony, Hungary.

    A pet dog arrives at the Hungarian border town of Zahony on a train that has come from Ukraine. Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighbouring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine

    Pets in transport boxes and on the leashes are seen during the evacuation of Ukrainian refugees as they wait for a train dispatched by the Czech Republic, Chop, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine.

    Sudu, a pet dog of an Indian Student who was stranded in Ukraine amid a war situation comes back along with her owner Tanuja Patel after being evacuated by the Indian government under Operation Ganga at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

    A Ukrainian woman holds her dog at the temporary bus stop in Przemysl. On the outskirts of Przemysl on a parking in front of a shopping mall, local authorities created a temporary donation point and a bus stop, where coaches with Ukrainian refugees are transported from the border. 

    Several Indian students who returned from Ukraine have brought back their pet dogs and cats along as Indian Air force (IAF) aircraft, C-17 Globemaster, brings a batch of 200 stranded Indian students in Ukraine, at Hindon Air Force Station.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    wildlife World Wildlife Day Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram drb

    World Wildlife Day: Follow these 8 wildlife photographers on Instagram

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones RCB

    World hearing day 2022: 7 ways to prevent hearing loss while using earplugs, headphones

    What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent RCB

    What is Ash Wednesday? Wishes, Images messages, Bible verses, to mark first day of Lent

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains voting at UNHRC on forming independent probe panel-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains voting at UNHRC on forming independent probe panel

    Did Kanan Gill announce his engagement on social media drb

    Did Kanan Gill announce his engagement on social media?

    Maharashtra govt to legislate, assemble empirical data for OBC quota

    Maharashtra govt to legislate, assemble empirical data for OBC quota

    Railway Minister on board tests India's anti-collision system Kavach for trains-dnm

    Railway Minister on board tests India’s anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ for trains

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon