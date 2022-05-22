PHOTOS: India gears up for International Yoga Day 2022

Yoga is ancient Indian tradition's invaluable gift. That is perhaps why there is great enthusiasm among people in the country to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022.

Image: People enjoy doing yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sunday morning at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai. The 'Sunday Street' initiative was launched by the Mumbai Police. Photograph: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Image: A participant performs yoga at Yog Utsav, ahead of International Yoga Day, at Red Fort, in New Delhi, India. Yog Utsav was organised by the Ministry of AYUSH. Photograph: Salman Ali/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Image: People participate in a yoga session organised by Yoga Vidya Niketan and Ministry of AYUSH, at Vashi railway station complex, in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Image: People participate in a yoga session organised at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Image: NCC cadets participate in a Yoga session at an annual training camp at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Image: Women employees perform yoga during a countdown program for International Day of Yoga 2022, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Image: Army personnel participate in a yoga session, near Line of Control in Poonch. Photograph: PTI Photo