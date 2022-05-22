Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: India gears up for International Yoga Day 2022

    First Published May 22, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Yoga is ancient Indian tradition's invaluable gift. That is perhaps why there is great enthusiasm among people in the country to celebrate International Yoga Day 2022. 

    Image: People enjoy doing yoga on streets, as well as enjoy cycling, skating and other health and wellness activities with their children and near and dear ones on Sunday morning at Carter Road, Bandra in Mumbai. The 'Sunday Street' initiative was launched by the Mumbai Police. Photograph: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

    Image: A participant performs yoga at Yog Utsav, ahead of International Yoga Day, at Red Fort, in New Delhi, India. Yog Utsav was organised by the Ministry of AYUSH. Photograph: Salman Ali/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

    Image: People participate in a yoga session organised by Yoga Vidya Niketan and Ministry of AYUSH, at Vashi railway station complex, in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: People participate in a yoga session organised at Namo Ghat, in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: NCC cadets participate in a Yoga session at an annual training camp at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: Women employees perform yoga during a countdown program for International Day of Yoga 2022, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

    Image: Army personnel participate in a yoga session, near Line of Control in Poonch. Photograph: PTI Photo

    Image: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga as he participates in a countdown program for International Day of Yoga 2022, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

