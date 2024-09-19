Peanuts Vs Makhana: Which is better for weight loss?

Makhana and peanuts offer various health benefits, but do you know which of these two helps in weight loss? Let's find out in this article.

Many people have a habit of snacking in the evening between lunch and dinner. While snacking is a common eating habit, it often involves high-calorie, carb-dense food items.

This is why nutritionists often recommend eating healthy and low-calorie snacks. Makhana or peanuts are common snack items. Both are nutritious and provide the body with the energy it needs. But many people are confused about which is better for weight loss? Makhana or peanuts? Let's see about this in this post.

Can peanuts help with weight loss? Peanuts are also high in quality fats and proteins. But they take longer to digest and keep blood sugar levels stable. Studies show that eating peanuts in moderation is a good way to control hunger without gaining weight. They can also boost your metabolism, improve digestion, and reduce your risk of developing heart disease.

Can Makhana help with weight loss? On the other hand, Makhana is rich in potassium, iron, calcium, protein and magnesium. They are essential for weight loss and gaining muscle mass. Makhana contains a flavonoid called kaempferol. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. It is known to curb your appetite and keep you full between meals. They also help you deal with problems like heart problems, insomnia, infertility problems and diabetes.

What makes a healthy snack? Both peanuts and makhana have more or less the same nutritional values. And encourage a feeling of fullness in the stomach. It also prevents overeating and unhealthy eating. They can both be used to make healthy chaats, salads or even smoothies. Looking at the nutritional values of the two ingredients, the main difference lies in their calorie content. Makhana is low in calories, while peanuts are high in calories. So, if you are trying to control your calorie intake, experts suggest that you can choose makhana over peanuts. So, both peanuts and makhana are healthy snack foods. Peanuts and makhana can be roasted and eaten. These will help you stay full for a long time.

