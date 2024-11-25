Over-salted dish? Quick tips to reduce salt and restore perfect flavor balance

Food without salt is tasteless. Similarly, we can't eat if there's too much salt. However, we can make some changes and make the dish tasty again. Let's see how…

 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Cooking is not easy. It requires effort, especially for delicious food. Sometimes mistakes happen, like adding too much salt. Food without salt is tasteless, but too much is inedible. Here's how to fix it.

article_image2

1. For gravy dishes with excess salt, add lemon juice, especially for chutneys. 2. If sambar is too salty, add more lentils or blended tomato.

article_image3

3. If you like jaggery in sambar, add it or sugar if it's too salty. 4. For salty chapati gravy, add jaggery, sugar, coconut milk, ghee, or yogurt.

article_image4

Adding salt to potatoes, bananas, cardamom, and other fried foods enhances taste. If too salty, rub chickpeas and sprinkle on top. For salty biryani, add lemon juice.

article_image5

If coconut rice, lemon rice, or tomato rice is too salty, add plain rice. For salty gravies, add boiled, mashed potatoes, grated coconut, or poppy seeds.

