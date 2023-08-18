Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oily hair problem? Here's how to use hair oil effectively

    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Oily hair requires special care when it comes to hair oiling. While oiling can help nourish and strengthen your hair, you need to choose the right oil and follow specific techniques to prevent exacerbating the oiliness. Here are some tips for oiling oily hair effectively.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Everyone's hair is different, so it may take some experimentation to find the right approach for your oily hair. It's also a good idea to consult with a dermatologist or hair care professional if you have specific concerns about your hair and scalp.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Choose Lightweight Oils: Opt for lightweight oils that won't weigh down your hair or make it greasier. Some good options include jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and almond oil. These oils are less likely to add excessive oiliness to your scalp.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Use Minimal Oil: Use a small amount of oil to avoid making your hair feel greasy. Start with a few drops and gradually increase the amount if needed. Remember, a little goes a long way.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Pre-Shampoo Oil Treatment: Apply the oil to your hair a few hours before you plan to shampoo. This gives the oil time to nourish your hair without leaving it greasy. You can even apply the oil overnight and wash it off in the morning.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Use Warm Oil: Warm the oil slightly before applying it. Warm oil can penetrate the hair shaft better and provide effective nourishment.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Massage Gently: If you do choose to apply oil to your scalp, do so gently. Use your fingertips to massage the oil into your scalp in a circular motion. This can help improve blood circulation and distribute the oil evenly.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Comb Through: After applying oil, use a wide-tooth comb to distribute the oil evenly through your hair. This will prevent the oil from accumulating in one spot and make the application more even.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Use Oil Blends: Consider creating oil blends by mixing a lightweight oil with essential oils like tea tree, lavender, or rosemary. These essential oils have astringent properties and can help balance excess oil on the scalp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions LMA EAI

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions

    Daily Horoscope for August 18 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Sagittarius; difficult day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for August 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 benefits of Rosemary Oil

    Hair Routine: 5 ways why Tea Tree Oil is beneficial vma eai

    Hair Routine: 5 ways why Tea Tree Oil is beneficial

    Recent Stories

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions LMA EAI

    Rise and shine: 6 remarkable benefits of early morning study sessions

    Daily Horoscope for August 18 2023 Aries Gemini Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Taurus Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 18, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Sagittarius; difficult day for Taurus

    Numerology Prediction for August 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress initiates 'Operation Hasta'

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress initiates 'Operation Hasta'

    Kerala: Why Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan finds himself in trouble anr

    Kerala: Why Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan finds himself in trouble

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon