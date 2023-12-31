Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year 2024: 7 traditional New Year's food for good luck

    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    New Year 2024: Embark on a journey to explore the rich tapestry of global traditions and superstitions surrounding New Year's celebrations. From Southern black-eyed peas to Chinese longevity noodles, discover the cultural significance of seven traditional good luck foods that symbolize prosperity, fortune, and a fresh start

    Black-Eyed Peas (Southern United States)

    In the Southern United States, it's a tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day. They are believed to bring good luck and prosperity

    Lentils (Italy)

    In Italy, lentils are a symbol of good luck and wealth. Their round shape is thought to resemble coins, representing prosperity for the coming year

    Longevity Noodles (China)

    In Chinese culture, long noodles symbolize a long life. It's customary to eat longevity noodles, often served uncut, during the New Year's celebration

    Grapes (Spain and Latin America)

    In Spain and many Latin American countries, it's a tradition to eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, with each grape representing a wish for the upcoming months

    Pork (Germany and Austria)

    Pork is considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Germany and Austria. The pig's fat is associated with wealth and abundance

    Pomegranate (Turkey and Middle East)

    In Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries, pomegranates are associated with fertility and good luck. They are often eaten or used in decorations during New Year celebrations

    Fish (Many cultures)

    Fish is a common New Year's dish in various cultures, including parts of Asia and Europe. In Chinese culture, fish symbolize abundance and prosperity because the word for fish, "yu," sounds like the word for surplus

