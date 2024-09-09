Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neem leaves for sugar patients: Know benefits and how to use

    Many people are unaware of how to use neem leaves to control diabetes. This article will show you how to use neem leaves for this purpose.

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Diabetes, a lifestyle disease, affects not just adults but also children due to factors like genetics and obesity. While there's no permanent cure, controlling it can prevent complications. Diabetes, or diabetes mellitus, causes high blood sugar due to factors like diet, lack of exercise, and genetics. Regular medication is crucial to prevent further health issues. Also Read: Healthy Breakfast For Diabetic Patients In Tamil.

    Early-stage diabetes can be managed naturally by modifying lifestyle and dietary habits. Imagine managing it without spending a penny! Neem leaves offer this possibility. Neem's medicinal properties are well-known, with tender leaves being more potent than mature ones. They help lower blood sugar levels. Compounds in neem leaves aid in reducing the impact of diabetes, especially Type-2. It's not just a diabetes remedy but also addresses other health concerns.

    Neem leaf juice significantly reduces blood sugar and alleviates stomach ailments. It possesses anthelmintic properties, eliminating intestinal worms and toxins. Neem juice also benefits the skin, promoting a healthy glow by detoxifying the body. Compounds like nimbin, nimbinin, and gedunin in neem leaves combat diabetes. They support liver function, which in turn regulates insulin production, crucial for blood sugar control. Neem leaves also have wound-healing properties, benefiting diabetics with slow-healing wounds. 

    How To Consume: While neem leaves are beneficial, consuming them at a specific time enhances their effects. Chewing a few neem leaves with water on an empty stomach after brushing your teeth in the morning yields optimal results. Tender leaves are more effective. Some may find the bitter taste unpalatable. Instead of chewing, they can blend the leaves into a juice. If that's difficult, swallowing neem oil without letting it touch the tongue is another option. Alternatively, dry neem leaves in the shade, powder them, and consume. Neem leaves can also be boiled in water to make a tea. However, individuals already on diabetes medication should consult their doctor before incorporating neem leaves, as medication adjustments might be necessary.

