Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navasana to Bhujangasana: 5 Yoga asanas to help reduce belly fat

    Incorporating these five yoga asanas into your routine can effectively target belly fat while enhancing core strength and promoting overall well-being.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Yoga is an excellent way to promote overall health and well-being, especially for targeting specific areas like belly fat. Incorporating yoga asanas into your fitness routine can enhance core strength, improve flexibility, and help you achieve a toned midsection. Here are five effective yoga poses designed to help reduce belly fat while also promoting relaxation and mindfulness. Each pose not only engages the abdominal muscles but also supports overall body balance and stability, making them perfect for practitioners of all levels.
     

    article_image2

    Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana)

    This strong stance strengthens your arms and legs and works your entire core. Maintaining a straight body is important while starting in the push-up position. Hold while paying attention to your breathing for 30 to 60 seconds.

     

    article_image3

    Boat Pose (Navasana)

    This asana challenges your balance while engaging your abdominal muscles. Sit on the mat, lean back slightly, and lift your legs off the ground, creating a V-shape with your body. Hold for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply.

     

    article_image4

    Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

    This position tones the abdomen, opens the chest, and strengthens the spine. With your hands beneath your shoulders, raise your chest off the floor while lying face down. Make sure your shoulders remain relaxed while you hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

    article_image5

    Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

    This pose stretches the hips and chest while strengthening the back and core. With your feet flat and your knees bent, lie on your back. Raising your hips toward the ceiling, hold the position for thirty seconds, and inhale deeply the entire time.

     

    article_image6

    Bicycle Crunch (Pavanamuktasana)

    While not a traditional yoga pose, this dynamic movement effectively targets the core. Lie on your back, bring your knees to your chest, and alternate extending legs while bringing opposite elbows to knees. Perform for 15-30 seconds for maximum engagement.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists NTI

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

    Boost Your Home's Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know NTI

    Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

    Check your daily horoscope: September 23, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 23, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips NTI

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips

    Recent Stories

    North Indian Sugandh Sharma says I love Bengaluru after Kannadigas comment leave Bengaluru vkp

    'I love Bengaluru': Woman who asked North Indians to leave city does U-turn after sparking row (WATCH)

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station dmn

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station

    Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week RBA

    Devara to Meyyazhagan to Hitler-6 Tamil movies releasing THIS week

    Can a diabetic person eat chicken? Know benefits and risks RKK

    Can a diabetic person eat chicken? Know benefits and risks

    Chittorgarh Fort: Must-Visit Historical Sites and Attractions anr

    Chittorgarh Fort: Historical Places You Must Visit

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon