    National Technology Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, messages, images you can share

    First Published May 11, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    National Technology Day 2022: Send these quotes, messages, wishes and images to your friend on the occasion.

    National Technology Day is celebrated each year in India as a reminder of India’s technological advancements. It is also the day when India successfully tested its first nuclear missile ‘Shakti-I’ at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan.

    On this day, India’s first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3’ took its first flight. It was developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories. Also, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in 1998, accomplished the last test-fire of the Trishul missile.

    National Technology Day 2022 quotes: Send out these quotes as messages and wishes on National Technology Day to celebrate India’s rise in Science and Technology.

    “Let’s salute our scientists for their services & achievements in the field of Science & Technology.”

    “The most technologically efficient machine that man has ever invented is the book.”

    “Our technology forces us to live mythically.”

    “One Machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.”

    “It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity.”

    “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting kids working together and motivation them, the teacher is the most important.”

    “It is supposed to be automatic, but actually you have to push this button.”

    “Old robots are becoming more human and young humans are becoming more like robots.”

    “Your view should be on the most transformative technology for social good.”

    “India is few steps away from the top-notch Global technology advancement in every field of science.”
     

    “With every innovation, let’s celebrate the future of India.”

    “Technology enables progress and knowledge.”

    “Saluting the courage, determination, and sacrifice of all scientists, engineers, soldiers, and the brave leadership of late AB Vajpayee Ji and late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam who turned the point in India’s scientific & technological progress.”

    “You can either shape your mind according to Superstitions or Science.”

    “The science of today is the technology of tomorrow.”

