National Poinsettia Day: 7 ways to keep these plants alive beyond Christmas

Poinsettia plants are iconic symbols of Christmas, but with proper care, they can thrive well beyond the holiday season. By providing the right environment, watering practices, and maintenance, you can enjoy their vibrant beauty year-round. Follow these tips to keep your poinsettias alive and healthy

Provide Adequate Light Place your poinsettia in a spot with bright, indirect sunlight for at least six hours daily. Avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch leaves, or low-light areas, which may cause the plant to wither

Maintain Proper Temperature Poinsettias thrive in temperatures between 60-70°F (15-21°C). Keep them away from cold drafts, heaters, or sudden temperature changes to avoid stress or leaf drop

Water Moderately Water only when the top inch of soil feels dry. Avoid overwatering, which can lead to root rot. Always ensure proper drainage to prevent water from accumulating at the base

Prune After Blooming Once the festive season ends and blooms fade, prune the stems back to 4-6 inches. This encourages new growth and maintains the plant's shape for the next growing season

Re-pot in Spring Re-pot poinsettias in fresh, nutrient-rich soil during spring. Choose a slightly larger pot to accommodate growth, and ensure the pot has adequate drainage holes

Fertilize During Growth Feed your poinsettia with a balanced, all-purpose fertilizer every two weeks during the growing season (spring and summer) to support vibrant foliage and healthy growth

Control Light for Re-blooming To encourage blooms for next Christmas, provide complete darkness for 14-16 hours each night starting in October. This mimics their natural blooming cycle, ensuring colorful bracts return

