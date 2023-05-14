Mother's Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this meaningful occasion

Know the date, history and significance of Mother's Day, along with why celebrating your mother is so unique and relevant.

Motherhood is challenging, so celebrating your mother is a way to show love, appreciation and recognition for her irreplaceable role in a family. Mother's Day is another excuse to celebrate and strengthen this bond, foster emotional well-being and promote a culture of gratitude and respect for mothers and motherhood. Let us glance at the date, significance and history of this day.



Date: In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year, and this year, the celebration will fall on May 14, 2023.

History of Mother's Day: The history of Mother's Day dates back to ancient times, but the modern observance of the holiday began in the early 20th century.

As per ancient roots, the ancient Greeks and Romans celebrated festivals honouring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. These celebrations were held in the springtime and were dedicated to fertility and motherhood.

Significance of Mother's Day: Mother's Day serves as a reminder of the immeasurable value of mothers and motherhood. It is a day to express love, appreciation and recognition for the selfless devotion and unconditional love that mothers provide throughout their lives; hence, it holds significant importance for various reasons.

