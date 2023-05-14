Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother's Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this meaningful occasion

    First Published May 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Know the date, history and significance of Mother's Day, along with why celebrating your mother is so unique and relevant.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Motherhood is challenging, so celebrating your mother is a way to show love, appreciation and recognition for her irreplaceable role in a family. 

    Mother's Day is another excuse to celebrate and strengthen this bond, foster emotional well-being and promote a culture of gratitude and respect for mothers and motherhood. Let us glance at the date, significance and history of this day.
     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Date:

    In many countries, including India, Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year, and this year, the celebration will fall on May 14, 2023.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    History of Mother's Day:

    The history of Mother's Day dates back to ancient times, but the modern observance of the holiday began in the early 20th century.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    As per ancient roots, the ancient Greeks and Romans celebrated festivals honouring mother goddesses such as Rhea and Cybele. These celebrations were held in the springtime and were dedicated to fertility and motherhood.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    Significance of Mother's Day:

    Mother's Day serves as a reminder of the immeasurable value of mothers and motherhood. It is a day to express love, appreciation and recognition for the selfless devotion and unconditional love that mothers provide throughout their lives; hence, it holds significant importance for various reasons.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring and appreciating mothers and mother figures as it provides an opportunity to express gratitude for their love, sacrifices and unwavering support, celebrate the beautiful and essential role of motherhood, recognise the immense impact mothers have on their children's lives, their families and society as a whole.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for May 14, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for May 14, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for May 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Explained Is loneliness really as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day snt

    Explained: Is loneliness really as damaging to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day?

    Daily Horoscope for May 13 2023 Pisces Aquarius Scorpio Libra Virgo Cancer Gemini Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 13, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for May 13 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Happy Mother's Day: 7 mind-blowing ideas to make your mom happy (ARB)

    Happy Mother's Day: 7 mind-blowing ideas to make your mom happy

    Daily Horoscope for May 14, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for May 14, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for May 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for May 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    Imran Khan arrest fallout: Pak PM Sharif orders arrest of miscreants who torched Jinnah House in 72 hours snt

    Imran Khan arrest fallout: Pak PM Sharif orders arrest of miscreants who torched Jinnah House in 72 hours

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon