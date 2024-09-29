Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Update: Here's when it will leave West Bengal and Kolkata; check latest forecast

    Kolkata and West Bengal are expected to experience rain during the Durga Puja festival, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. This update provides insights into the expected departure of the monsoon from West Bengal

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    Rain during Puja

    The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rain in Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal during the Durga Puja festival

    article_image2

    Monsoon Departure

    The monsoon has started to withdraw from India. The Alipore Meteorological Department has provided an update on when the monsoon is expected to leave West Bengal

    article_image3

    Not Before Puja

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon will not leave Bengal before the Durga Puja festival. The department has also provided a timeline for the monsoon's departure

    article_image4

    Monsoon Departure from Bengal

    The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will continue to affect the state until mid-October. The monsoon is expected to withdraw after that

    article_image5

    Rain Alert

    The Alipore Meteorological Department has not issued any rain alerts at this time. While heavy rain is not expected, scattered showers may occur

    article_image6

    Rain Until Tuesday

    The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that rainfall will be less until Tuesday. The sky will be partly cloudy with occasional sunshine. Humidity will cause discomfort

    article_image7

    Rain from Wednesday

    According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected to increase again in the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday. While heavy rain is not expected, scattered showers will occur

    article_image8

    North Bengal Weather

    Heavy to very heavy rain and cloudy skies in North Bengal have significantly reduced temperatures. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next few days

    article_image9

    Rain Forecast

    Rainfall will gradually decrease. There is a slight chance of light rain until Tuesday. Rain is likely mainly in hilly areas

    article_image10

    Kolkata Weather

    There is a very slight chance of one or two spells of light rain in Kolkata. The chances of rain will gradually decrease over the next few days. Rain may increase again in the city in the middle of next week, just before the Durga Puja

