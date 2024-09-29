Monsoon Update: Here's when it will leave West Bengal and Kolkata; check latest forecast

Kolkata and West Bengal are expected to experience rain during the Durga Puja festival, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. This update provides insights into the expected departure of the monsoon from West Bengal

Rain during Puja

The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rain in Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal during the Durga Puja festival

Monsoon Departure

The monsoon has started to withdraw from India. The Alipore Meteorological Department has provided an update on when the monsoon is expected to leave West Bengal

Not Before Puja

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon will not leave Bengal before the Durga Puja festival. The department has also provided a timeline for the monsoon's departure

Monsoon Departure from Bengal

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will continue to affect the state until mid-October. The monsoon is expected to withdraw after that

Rain Alert

The Alipore Meteorological Department has not issued any rain alerts at this time. While heavy rain is not expected, scattered showers may occur

Rain Until Tuesday

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that rainfall will be less until Tuesday. The sky will be partly cloudy with occasional sunshine. Humidity will cause discomfort

Rain from Wednesday

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected to increase again in the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday. While heavy rain is not expected, scattered showers will occur

North Bengal Weather

Heavy to very heavy rain and cloudy skies in North Bengal have significantly reduced temperatures. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next few days

Rain Forecast

Rainfall will gradually decrease. There is a slight chance of light rain until Tuesday. Rain is likely mainly in hilly areas

Kolkata Weather

There is a very slight chance of one or two spells of light rain in Kolkata. The chances of rain will gradually decrease over the next few days. Rain may increase again in the city in the middle of next week, just before the Durga Puja

