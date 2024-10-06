Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mayonnaise Risks: What happens when you consume too much?

    Mayonnaise is a popular condiment enjoyed by many, but is it good for your health? Experts warn about potential risks, particularly to heart health, due to its high calorie and fat content. This article explores 10 potential downsides of excessive mayonnaise consumption.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Mayonnaise has become a global favorite, used in sandwiches, salads, rolls, shawarma, and more. Its delicious taste has made it addictive. But did you know that mayonnaise can slowly harm your health? Experts warn that it can put your heart at risk due to its high calorie and fat content, potentially leading to weight gain and heart problems.

    article_image2

    Here are 10 potential downsides of excessive mayonnaise consumption:

    High Calorie Content: Mayonnaise, made from eggs, vinegar, and oil, is high in calories. One tablespoon contains about 90 calories, potentially leading to weight gain and increasing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, which can contribute to health problems like diabetes and heart disease.

    High in Omega-6 Fatty Acids: While essential for health, excessive omega-6 fatty acids in mayonnaise can disrupt the balance with omega-3s, potentially leading to inflammation and increasing the risk of heart problems. Maintaining a healthy balance of these fatty acids is crucial.

    article_image3

    Food Poisoning Risk: Mayonnaise contains eggs, which can harbor harmful bacteria if not handled properly. Spoiled mayonnaise can lead to food poisoning with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. To minimize risk, always refrigerate mayonnaise and avoid leaving it at room temperature for extended periods.

    Increases Blood Sugar Levels: Regular mayonnaise consumption can cause blood sugar spikes due to its high calorie and fat content and low fiber and protein. Over time, high blood sugar levels can increase the risk of diabetes, making it crucial to monitor your intake.

    article_image4

    Unsaturated Fats Benefit the Heart: Mayonnaise contains unsaturated fats, which can be beneficial for heart health when consumed in moderation. These fats can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. Choosing mayonnaise made with healthier oils like olive oil can further enhance these benefits. Remember, moderation is key.

    Saturated Fats and LDL Cholesterol: Many types of mayonnaise contain saturated and trans fats, which can raise bad cholesterol levels. High amounts of bad cholesterol can build up plaque in your arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

    article_image5

    Weight Gain and Heart Disease: Due to its high-calorie content, excessive mayonnaise consumption can lead to weight gain. As you gain weight, it can lead to higher bad cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease. Controlling mayonnaise portions and balancing it with healthy foods can help maintain a healthy weight.

    Moderation is Key: Enjoying mayonnaise occasionally is key to heart health. When paired with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, you can mitigate the negative effects of mayonnaise. Being mindful of how much you use is crucial.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more RKK

    Navratri Day 4: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped? Know puja vidhi, colour and more

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 5, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones RTM

    Top foods to avoid if you have kidney stones

    Recent Stories

    Wish to buy an electric car? Here a list of affordable EVs in India RBA

    Wish to buy an electric car? Here a list of affordable EVs in India

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured dmn

    Kerala: Mini boiler blast at animal fat processing unit in Kochi; one dead, two injured

    India richest woman cricketer: Know Harmanpreet Kaur's net worth, assets, salary and more RBA

    India's richest woman cricketer: Know Harmanpreet Kaur's net worth, assets, salary and more

    Why Rekha continues to wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered NTI

    Why Rekha wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered

    IRCTC Offers 75% Discount on Train Tickets for Students and Patients; Special 25th Anniversary Deal RBA

    IRCTC Offers 75% Discount on Train Tickets: Special 25th Anniversary Deal

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon