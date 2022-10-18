Top 5 secrets women don't reveal to their husbands about their sex life

We all know that honesty is the best policy, and a healthy relationship should be based on trust, openness and acceptance of our partner. Yet we all keep secrets, some big, some small, even within a marriage. Wives, especially, are not very open about sex with their husbands. Here are some sex secrets women don't reveal to their husbands.

There are some things that wives, in general, refrain from telling their husbands, and one of them is sex. It is not always good to keep secrets, but sometimes women can't help but keep some things to themselves. Regarding sex, women aren't always transparent with their thoughts and feelings. Let's look at some of the secrets wives never tell their husbands.

Sex with exes: Wives avoid telling their husbands about how the sex was with their previous partners. Women feel that their husbands might get very insecure about their sex life with their last partners. Insecurity about sex can be a real issue and can cause some fights in the relationship.

Masturbation: Not every woman is comfortable with telling their husband about masturbating. Most wives like to keep this a secret. Masturbation in women is primarily considered taboo in society, and even though the world is becoming more aware of it daily, people still find it uncomfortable when women talk about it; hence, many women keep it a secret.

Performance in bed: Women sometimes do not like how their husbands perform in bed. They keep their desires a secret to avoid creating a stir or an issue in their relationship. Men also get pretty insecure when they can't perform sexually in bed, such as premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction. Hence many women/ wives don't talk openly about it.

Orgasms: Women often fake their orgasms just to get it over with. Women take a lot of time to have an orgasm compared to men. They require foreplay and lots of kissing and grabbing that most men are unaware of. And most wives do not tell their husbands about this so that the latter doesn't feel bad.

