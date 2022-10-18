Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 secrets women don't reveal to their husbands about their sex life

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    We all know that honesty is the best policy, and a healthy relationship should be based on trust, openness and acceptance of our partner. Yet we all keep secrets, some big, some small, even within a marriage. Wives, especially, are not very open about sex with their husbands. Here are some sex secrets women don't reveal to their husbands.

    Image: Getty Images

    There are some things that wives, in general, refrain from telling their husbands, and one of them is sex. It is not always good to keep secrets, but sometimes women can't help but keep some things to themselves. Regarding sex, women aren't always transparent with their thoughts and feelings. Let's look at some of the secrets wives never tell their husbands.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sex with exes: Wives avoid telling their husbands about how the sex was with their previous partners. Women feel that their husbands might get very insecure about their sex life with their last partners. Insecurity about sex can be a real issue and can cause some fights in the relationship.

    Image: Getty Images

    Masturbation: Not every woman is comfortable with telling their husband about masturbating. Most wives like to keep this a secret. Masturbation in women is primarily considered taboo in society, and even though the world is becoming more aware of it daily, people still find it uncomfortable when women talk about it; hence, many women keep it a secret.

    Image: Getty Images

    Performance in bed:  Women sometimes do not like how their husbands perform in bed. They keep their desires a secret to avoid creating a stir or an issue in their relationship. Men also get pretty insecure when they can't perform sexually in bed, such as premature ejaculation or erectile dysfunction. Hence many women/ wives don't talk openly about it. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Orgasms: Women often fake their orgasms just to get it over with. Women take a lot of time to have an orgasm compared to men. They require foreplay and lots of kissing and grabbing that most men are unaware of. And most wives do not tell their husbands about this so that the latter doesn't feel bad.

    Image: Getty Images

    High sex drive: Some women have a very high sex drive that their husbands do not realise. Women fear being judged about the amount of sex they like and like to keep their sexual desires and sexual drive a secret. Women fear being open about it since the society still thinks it is bad if women have such feelings.

