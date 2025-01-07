Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, time and significance

Makar Sankranti 2025 will be celebrated on January 14, marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn. It holds cultural and spiritual significance, with auspicious timings for rituals.



Makar Sankranti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, marking the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). This festival holds great cultural and religious significance, especially for Hindus. It is celebrated with enthusiasm across different states of India, where it is known by various names like Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayan, and Maghi, depending on the region.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date and Time

In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14. The festival is considered especially auspicious during the specific time known as the Makara Sankranti Punya Kala, which falls between 09:03 AM to 05:46 PM. During this period, devotees believe that performing rituals and prayers brings immense blessings and spiritual benefits. However, the most important time is the Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala, which will last from 09:03 AM to 10:48 AM. This is considered the most auspicious period for bathing in holy rivers, offering prayers, and performing charity.

The Makara Sankranti Moment, the exact moment when the Sun enters Capricorn, is observed at 09:03 AM on January 14, 2025. It is during this time that the Sun’s rays are believed to provide the maximum spiritual benefit.