Lucky Gemstones to buy for each Zodiac sign on Dhanteras

According to astrology, let's find out which gemstone each zodiac sign should buy and which gemstone will be beneficial for them.

Aries should buy Ruby on Dhanteras. Wearing this gemstone helps activate your past good karma. It changes lives. Alternatively, they can wear Yellow Sapphire. Both bring luck.

Taurus should buy Diamond, Emerald, or Blue Sapphire, according to astrology. Wearing these will be wonderful for you.

Gemini should buy and wear Emerald, Diamond, or Blue Sapphire. Doing so will be good for them and increase their luck.

Cancer, to change their lives, should choose Ruby, Yellow Sapphire, or Pearls. Wearing any of these will bring good luck.

Leo, to change their lives, should buy Ruby, Yellow Sapphire, or Ruby gemstone on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Virgo can buy Emeralds, Blue Sapphires, or Diamonds on the occasion of Dhanteras. Doing so will be good for them.

If there's any gemstone that can change a Libra's life, it's Diamond. To make your dreams come true, choose Blue Sapphire. This gem increases your luck.

Scorpio, according to astrology, should wear Ruby, Yellow Sapphire, or Pearl during Dhanteras. Buying these will be beneficial.

Sagittarius should buy and wear Yellow Sapphire, Ruby, or Ruby gemstone during Diwali. Doing so will bring them luck.

Capricorn, according to astrology, should buy Blue Sapphire, Diamond, or Emerald during Dhanteras. These will be beneficial.

Aquarius can buy Blue Sapphire, Emerald, or Diamond on the occasion of Dhanteras. Doing so will be good for them.

Pisces should buy Yellow Sapphire, Pearl, and Ruby on Dhanteras this year. These will be beneficial for this sign.

Latest Videos