    Love Idli? Know health benefits of eating Idli for breakfast

    If you're looking for a quick and easy breakfast option, look no further than idli. This South Indian staple is a favorite among many, but did you know about the incredible health benefits of starting your day with idli?

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    From idli to dosa, vada, and puri, there are countless breakfast options. However, some prefer idli and enjoy it three to four times a week. Indeed, they are easy and quick to prepare.

    article_image2

    Idli is a breakfast option that requires minimal effort to prepare. Not only are idlis tasty, but they also offer numerous health benefits. Yes, starting your day with idlis can provide you with countless advantages. Let's take a look at what they are.

    article_image3

    Weight Loss

    In today's world, everyone from adults to children struggles with weight issues. This excess weight can lead to various health problems, ranging from diabetes to heart disease. Many people resort to daily exercise and special diets to lose weight.

    For those aiming to shed extra pounds, idli can be incredibly beneficial. Idlis are high in fiber and low in calories, making them an excellent choice for weight management.

    article_image4

    Easy Digestion
    A healthy digestive system is crucial for weight loss as it helps prevent fat accumulation. Idli, rich in fiber content, digests within 2 hours of consumption. Therefore, it's a suitable solid food option for children and those looking to manage their weight.

    Low Cholesterol
    Elevated cholesterol levels are detrimental to health. However, incorporating idlis into your diet can help mitigate this issue. Steamed idlis are naturally low in cholesterol and fat, alleviating concerns about weight gain. This makes them a particularly good choice for individuals with heart conditions.

    article_image5


    Provides Nutrients

    Idli batter undergoes fermentation for several hours, making it easier for your body to absorb the minerals and vitamins present. Idlis provide your body with essential nutrients, promoting overall health. The fiber and protein content in idlis keeps you feeling full for longer, preventing overeating.

    Idlis are a good source of all essential amino acids, providing our body with proper nourishment. The fermentation process enriches idlis with probiotics, which promote gut health and improve digestion.

    article_image6

    To enhance the nutritional value of idlis, you can prepare them in various colors instead of just plain white. Adding vegetables to your idli batter can boost their protein, fiber, and micronutrient content. Finely chop your favorite vegetables, mix them into the batter, and enjoy nutritious and flavorful idlis. Idlis also contain iron, which can help combat iron deficiency.

