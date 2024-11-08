Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Gardening is a popular hobby enjoyed by many people for various reasons. Let's explore the key reasons why people love gardening.

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Budget-Friendly Hobby

A primary reason for adopting gardening as a hobby is its affordability. Flowers and plants are freely available in nature, requiring only care, time, and effort to thrive in your garden.

A Relaxing Activity

Gardening offers a peaceful escape. There's no rush, no loud music, and no fear of overspending. It promotes relaxation and connection with nature.

Promotes Physical Activity

Unlike sedentary activities, gardening keeps you physically active. From watering plants to digging and weeding, it provides regular exercise.

Connects You with Nature

Gardening allows you to spend more time surrounded by nature. Being amidst flowers, plants, and trees provides fresh air and a sense of tranquility, benefiting both mental and physical well-being.

Improves Mental Health

Studies show that gardening enhances mental health. Nurturing plants and watching them grow fosters a sense of accomplishment and comfort.

Fresh Herbs, Vegetables, and Fruits

Home gardens can yield fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables, rewarding your efforts with flavorful ingredients from mint leaves to carrots.

A Gift to the Environment

Gardening is a wonderful contribution to the environment. Your plants provide fresh air, attract butterflies, and offer nectar for birds.

Boosts Happiness

Witnessing the growth of your garden, weeding, pruning, planting, watching flowers bloom, and enjoying the fruits of your labor brings immense joy.

