Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love doing long bike rides? Be prepared for THESE health issues

    Discover the health risks of long bike rides, including spine problems, muscle stiffness, joint pain, and nerve issues. Learn helpful tips and how to protect your health during long journeys.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Our daily tasks require us to move quickly, often necessitating a vehicle. While cars pose fewer problems, bikes can lead to health issues, particularly affecting the spine and muscles. Let's explore these issues in detail. Prolonged biking without back support can strain the spine, potentially leading to spondylosis or disc problems. Rough roads with potholes can exacerbate these issues, causing slipped or worn discs. Maintaining correct posture while riding is crucial to avoid upper back problems and lower back pain.

    article_image2

    Long hours of biking can lead to muscle stiffness, especially in the neck, shoulders, and legs. This stiffness can reduce your strength and make it difficult to lift even small weights. The sciatic nerve, running from the spine to the legs, can also be affected by prolonged sitting, leading to pain and discomfort. Biking often keeps the knees and shoulders in a fixed position for extended periods, which can result in joint pain and muscle weakness. This can affect your ability to walk and even lift small objects. The constant stress of riding without adequate rest can impact mental health, potentially affecting heart function and respiration, leading to lung problems.

    article_image3

    High-speed biking can strain nerves, leading to issues like nerve dysfunction and overall weakness. To mitigate these risks, take precautions during long rides. Rest for ten minutes every two hours, walk around, and stretch your limbs. If you frequently travel on rough roads, consider using a high-quality bike for better support and comfort.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise RKK

    Earth ending soon? New research reveals SHOCKING details about the planet's demise

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myth and facts-separating truth from fiction NTI

    World Rabies Day 2024: Rabies myths and facts—separating truth from fiction

    Shocking report predicts the end of marriage by 2100; See details RTM

    End of marriage by 2100? Experts predict institution will cease to exist amid changing relationships (WATCH)

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women RTM

    Why men are important in combating online harassment and making digital spaces safer for women

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH) AJR

    Flipkart faces backlash over ad calling husbands 'aalsi', 'bewakoof'; issues apology (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    How to get ride of smelly socks Effective DIY hacks vkp

    How to get ride of smelly socks? Effective DIY hacks

    Stay Active: 5 Safe exercises for pregnant women throughout pregnancy NTI

    Stay Active: 5 Safe exercises for pregnant women throughout pregnancy

    7 amazing geographical facts about India vkp

    7 amazing geographical facts about India

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' RTM

    Supreme Court hosts special screening of Vikrant Massey’s '12th Fail'

    Iron deficiency? Top seeds to combat anemia dmn

    Iron deficiency? Top seeds to combat anemia

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon