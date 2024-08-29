Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking for a career in culinary arts? Consider these 8 high-paying jobs in food industry

    The food industry offers a plethora of exciting career options for culinary enthusiasts, driven by innovation, creativity, and technology. Discover these high-paying career paths in the culinary arts that can help you earn lakhs of rupees.

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Food safety and Quality

    Food Safety Auditors and Inspectors: These professionals ensure food safety and compliance with regulations. Their role is to maintain safety standards in the food industry. Salary: Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 10,00,000 per annum.

    Quality Control Managers: These managers monitor the quality of food products and ensure that products meet standards during the production process. Salary: Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 12,00,000 per annum.

    TV anchor and Food critic

    TV and Online Platform Chefs: Today's chefs provide food suggestions and reviews on TV shows and online platforms. Prominent figures like Nigella Lawson and Vir Sanghvi exemplify successful careers in this field.
    Earnings: Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 20,00,000 per annum.

    Food blogging, Vlogging

    Opportunities on Social Media: Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have opened up new avenues for culinary professionals. Chefs and food lovers can share their recipes, cooking techniques, and reviews. Emerging food bloggers and vloggers in this field can reach a global audience and turn their passion into a profitable business. Earnings: Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 15,00,000 per year (or more).

    Food stylist and Photographer

    Food Styling and Photography: With the growing reach of social media, food styling and photography have emerged as a new field. Creativity in food presentation and visual storytelling is crucial in this domain. Earnings: Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 12,00,000 per annum.

    Food expert

    Food experts specializing in specific areas like cheese, coffee, or chocolate provide knowledge and evaluation of high-quality products. This field indicates a growing interest among food professionals. Earnings: Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 15,00,000 per annum.

    Entrepreneurship

    Starting a Food Business: The entrepreneurial spirit is on the rise in the culinary world. Many chefs have opened their own restaurants or food businesses. Prominent restaurants like Diva and Indian Accent are examples of this. With the right business skills, chefs can successfully become restaurant owners. Earnings: Rs 6,00,000 to Rs 25,00,000 per year (or more).

    Research and development

    The Role of Chefs in Product Development: Leading food companies like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle are recruiting chefs for product development. This involves creating new recipes and improving existing products. Earnings: Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 15,00,000 per annum.

    Chef training and education

    With the increasing demand for skilled professionals, experienced chefs are needed to train the next generation. Chef trainers provide education to new chefs and maintain culinary excellence. Earnings: Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 12,00,000 per annum.

