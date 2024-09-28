Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last-Minute Tips: Avoid these common mistakes the day before exams

    It's not how much you study, but how well you perform on exam day. To score high marks, avoid these 10 mistakes the day before your exams.  
     

    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    In today's education system, high marks are often equated with talent. To achieve good marks, one must study diligently and perform well in exams. Many students neglect their studies until the last few days before exams, cramming day and night without rest. Experts advise against this approach, as it can hinder exam performance. Let's explore the precautions to take, particularly the day before exams, to ensure success. 
     

    Avoid All-Nighters
    A common mistake students make is studying for long hours the night before an exam. This increases mental stress. Many pull all-nighters, which is detrimental. It leads to fatigue during the exam, hindering performance despite prior study.  

    Prioritize Sleep
    Lack of sleep renders your study efforts futile, as your brain struggles to retain information. Without proper rest, recalling studied material becomes challenging. Adequate sleep is crucial for optimal brain function.
     

    Don't Start New Topics
    Many students attempt to learn new topics right before exams, a grave error. It's counterproductive, as the brain struggles to absorb new information while under pressure. This can lead to confusion and forgetting previously learned material. Focus on revising familiar content.

    Disconnect from Social Media
    Students often turn to social media or entertainment to alleviate exam stress. However, excessive engagement diverts focus from studies. Minimize social media use, especially the day before an exam. 
     

    Manage Stress
    Excessive worrying about exams elevates stress levels, negatively impacting performance. Relaxation is key to recalling studied material effectively. Stay calm and composed. 

    Avoid Junk Food 
    Consuming junk food or high-fat meals can lead to health issues, especially during exams. Opt for healthy and nutritious food to maintain well-being and focus during this crucial period.
     

    Take Breaks
    Continuous studying without breaks leads to fatigue. Incorporate short breaks to relax your mind and improve retention. 

    Limit Caffeine Intake
    While coffee or tea might seem appealing for concentration, excessive consumption before exams can be detrimental to health. Prioritize relaxation and avoid stimulants.

    Jot Down Key Points
    Instead of starting new topics, review previously studied material and create concise notes. This aids in memory retention and quick revision. 
     

