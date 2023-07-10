Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ladies finger: Here are 7 ways how this vegetable benefits your health

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Bhindi is a vegetable that is frequently eaten in Indian homes, but few of us are aware of all of its health benefits. In 100 grammes, bhindi has 7.03 grammes of carbohydrates, 2 grammes of protein, 0.1 grammes of fat, and 9% fibre. Niacin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and vitamin K are all present in significant amounts. Additionally, it contains a lot of calcium, copper, iron, and magnesium.

    Bhindi, also known as okra or lady's finger, is a nutrient-rich vegetable that is grown all over the world, but is most popular in temperate and tropical areas. Bhindi is a vegetable that is frequently eaten in Indian homes, but few of us are aware of all of its health benefits.

    Ladyfinger seeds and peels may help control type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels. It might enhance insulin sensitivity and aid in blocking the enzyme that breaks down carbohydrates.

    In laboratory trials, ladyfinger demonstrated insulin-like properties, suggesting that it may be useful in controlling blood sugar levels.

    Due to its high fibre content and potential cleansing effects on the colon and large intestine, ladyfinger may help reduce the risk of colon cancer. Additionally, it has antioxidants that may strengthen the immune system and prevent cell mutation.

    Probiotics (good bacteria) found in ladyfinger are friendly to stomach microorganisms. Due to its role in the manufacture of the vitamin B complex, ladyfinger may have favourable effects on the microbiome (community of beneficial bacteria) in the intestine. 

    The effects of ladyfinger may be similar to those of yoghurt in the small intestine. Ladyfingers, whether eaten raw or cooked, can help control weight. Ladyfinger contains little calories and a lot of fibre, which may help you feel full without overeating.

    Inadequate nutritional intake and high-calorie, fatty food consumption both contribute to obesity. In addition to healthy diet and lifestyle choices, eating ladyfingers may help manage obesity.

