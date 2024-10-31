Know the hidden dangers of nail polish overuse on your health

Women love henna and nail polish. Once used only for special occasions, nail polish is now a daily accessory. But are you aware of the potential health risks associated with frequent nail polish use?

But are you aware of the potential health risks of frequent nail polish use?

While nail polish enhances nail appearance, frequent application can be detrimental to health, potentially jeopardizing both nail and overall well-being, according to health experts. Every colored nail polish contains various chemicals that are harmful to health, potentially causing numerous issues. Gel nail polish contains methacrylates and acrylates, which can impact health.

Prolonged nail polish use can compromise lung health, negatively impacting the respiratory system and potentially causing lung inflammation and breathing difficulties. Frequent nail polish use can also lead to allergic reactions, particularly skin allergies and redness.

Regular nail polish users often have discolored nails due to the chemicals. Overuse can cause nails to lose their natural color and turn yellow, becoming dry and losing their natural shine.

Nail polish can negatively affect the brain due to the solvent toluene, which impacts the brain and nervous system, potentially causing severe headaches, nausea, and dizziness.

