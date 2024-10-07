Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaziranga to Ranthambore: Best tiger sanctuaries in India to explore by jeep safari

    This guide highlights India's wildlife sanctuaries accessible via jeep safari, detailing their locations and unique experiences for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

    article_image1
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    India is home to numerous wildlife sanctuaries, serving as biodiversity hotspots for tigers. Some of these sanctuaries offer jeep safari facilities. This compilation delves into their locations and unique features.

    article_image2

    Ranthambore National Park: Known for its high concentration of Bengal tigers, this historically significant national park is a haven for diverse wildlife. The park offers jeep safaris, allowing tourists to witness renowned wildlife spots.

    article_image3

    Kaziranga National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park is notable for its one-horned rhinoceros population. The park is also home to tigers and offers jeep safaris for wildlife and scenic beauty viewing.

    article_image4

    Bandhavgarh National Park: Bandhavgarh National Park stands out as one of the regions with a high density of Bengal tigers. Jeep safaris provide an opportunity to explore the park's dense forests and grasslands.

    article_image5

    Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary: Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary provides a habitat for tigers, leopards, and a variety of bird species. Jeep safaris allow visitors to enjoy the natural beauty encompassing forests, grasslands, and historically significant ruins.

    article_image6

    Manas National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Manas National Park is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, golden langurs, and rhinoceroses. Jeep safaris offer a chance to explore Manas' vast terrain and wildlife.

    article_image7

    Sundarbans National Park: The Sundarbans forest is the world's largest mangrove forest and is renowned for its Bengal tigers. While boat safaris are common, certain areas are accessible by road, offering glimpses into this unique ecosystem.

    article_image8

    Kanha National Park: Kanha National Park, known for its dense Sal forests and tigers, offers jeep safaris to witness its vast terrain and diverse wildlife, including tigers, leopards, and wild dogs.

    article_image9

    Jim Corbett National Park: India's first national park, Jim Corbett National Park, shelters Bengal tigers, elephants, leopards, and hundreds of bird species. Jeep safaris are available in various zones, including Dhikala and Bijrani.

